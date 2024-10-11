Cornerstone Regional Park Announcement Media Advisory

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join representatives from Anthem Properties, Councilor Raj Dhaliwal from the City of Calgary, and members of the Cornerstone community on October 15 at 10am, as they announce and celebrate the formal opening of the first phase of the Cornerstone Regional Park network.

Attendees will enjoy refreshments and snacks while listening to brief opening remarks about the current and future Cornerstone Regional Parks and then participate in a short tour of the park space to learn more about the amenities available to residents and the public.

Interview availability will be offered with the speakers listed below.

Date: October 15, 2024 Location: Park area beside 127 Corner Glen Crescent NE, Calgary Time: 10am-Noon Speakers: Cllr. Raj Dhaliwal, City of Calgary

Brady Morrice, Anthem Properties

Contact:

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com