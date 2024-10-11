MiniLuxe Nail Designer Wins Provider of the Year and CEO Featured on the Main Stage at National Beauty and Wellness Summit in Las Vegas

Boston, MA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that one of its nail designers, Ms. Melanie Pot has been awarded Provider of the Year in the category of Nail Services by Zenoti, a leading technology provider to the beauty and wellness industry. Zenoti’s technology platform is AI powered, allowing its end users to optimally manage client experiences through booking, pricing, and data-driven personalization.

Each year, Zenoti hosts one of the largest beauty and wellness summits, Innergize. Zenoti and Innergize 2024 announced last week that its Provider of the Year Award for Nail Services has been awarded to MiniLuxe veteran team member, Melanie Pot. Ms. Pot joined MiniLuxe as part of the founding nail designer team for the brand’s first location and recently celebrated her 15-year anniversary with MiniLuxe. The Provider of the Year Award recognizes unwavering dedication, innovative spirit and exceptional achievement, as well as outsized impact upon clientele and customer service. The award looks at several factors in its selection including the building of long-term client relationships and empowering team members and clients through data and technology. Ms. Pot will receive her award on Monday evening, October 14, 2024, at an awards ceremony which is being held at the Innergize Gala taking place in Las Vegas.

“As a data-driven company that embraces AI-powered software, we see the extraordinary client engagement that Ms. Pot is achieving, and it is wonderful that she is being so prominently recognized in the industry for her work and commitment,” said Bridgette Barbato, General Manager, overseeing all MiniLuxe studios.

In addition to Ms. Pot being recognized, MiniLuxe’s Founder and CEO, Tony Tjan, will be featured on the main stage on the topic of founder growth journeys during the Innergize opening sessions. Mr. Tjan will join fellow industry experts and brand founders to share stories of entrepreneurship and value creation. Mr. Tjan and MiniLuxe will also be hosting a franchising luncheon at Innergize.

“We are truly honored to be recognized and take part in this year’s Innergize summit and thrilled to have the opportunity to present the MiniLuxe story. I am very happy for Ms. Pot’s well-deserved recognition. Ms. Pot represents the success narrative of so many of our nail designers and reflects the MiniLuxe commitment to quality of services and practices,” says Mr. Tjan.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s studio services. The Company’s studios are company-owned and operated, and the company is currently offering opportunities for franchising . For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable best-in-class talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers industry leading self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has completed over 4 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

‎Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com

‎

https://miniluxe.com

https://miniluxe.com/pages/franchise