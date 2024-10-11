DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Omni Family Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Omni Family Health. Omni Family Health. learned of suspicious activity on or about August 7, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Omni Family Health

Omni Family Health is a network of community health centers located in California’s Central Valley, which provides a range of services including medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, optometry, chiropractic care, dietary consultations, acupuncture, cardiology, and nephrology.

What happened?

On or about August 7, 2024, an unauthorized intruder hacked into Omni Family Health’s computer network and stole sensitive personal data that it posted on the dark web. Omni Family Health was able to determine that the data posted on the dark web concerned Omni’s patients and employees. The stolen information includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health insurance and medical information of current and former patients. With respect to current and former employees, the data also includes financial account details related to direct deposit, as well as information about dependents and beneficiaries if provided.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Omni Family Health data breach.

