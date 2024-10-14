|Company announcement no. 45 2024
14 October 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 41
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 41:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|19,623,768
|202.0885
|3,965,737,313
|07/10/2024
|160,000
|194.3999
|31,103,984
|08/10/2024
|110,000
|196.3523
|21,598,753
|09/10/2024
|146,256
|195.1451
|28,541,142
|10/10/2024
|97,607
|197.3579
|19,263,513
|11/10/2024
|78,782
|198.5271
|15,640,362
|Total accumulated over week 41
|592,645
|195.9820
|116,147,753
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|20,216,413
|201.9095
|4,081,885,067
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
