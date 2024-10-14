Company announcement no. 45 2024



























14 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 41

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 41:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 19,623,768 202.0885 3,965,737,313 07/10/2024 160,000 194.3999 31,103,984 08/10/2024 110,000 196.3523 21,598,753 09/10/2024 146,256 195.1451 28,541,142 10/10/2024 97,607 197.3579 19,263,513 11/10/2024 78,782 198.5271 15,640,362 Total accumulated over week 41 592,645 195.9820 116,147,753 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 20,216,413 201.9095 4,081,885,067

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

