FIXING OF COUPON FROM October 14 2024



Interest coupon for the period 14.10.2024 - 14.01.2025:

DK0030497953, (RT1), 3 months CIBOR +3.40%: 6.53% p.a.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Direktør, IR Rating og ESG Rapportering

Mads Lerche Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469



