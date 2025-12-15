Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 8 December 2025 – 12 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|35,930,521
|16.95
|608,872,525
|8 December 2025
|200,000
|17.80
|3,560,000
|9 December 2025
|200,000
|17.84
|3,568,000
|10 December 2025
|180,000
|17.94
|3,229,200
|11 December 2025
|180,000
|18.08
|3,254,400
|12 December 2025
|170,000
|18.14
|3,083,800
|Total, week number 50
|930,000
|17.95
|16,695,400
|Accumulated under the program
|36,860,521
|16.97
|625,567,925
With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 41,106,217 own shares corresponding to 2.83% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
