Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 December 2025 – 12 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement35,930,52116.95608,872,525
8 December 2025200,00017.803,560,000
9 December 2025200,00017.843,568,000
10 December 2025180,00017.943,229,200
11 December 2025180,00018.083,254,400
12 December 2025170,00018.143,083,800
Total, week number 50930,00017.9516,695,400
Accumulated under the program36,860,52116.97625,567,925

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 41,106,217 own shares corresponding to 2.83% of the total number of outstanding shares.

