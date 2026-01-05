Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 29 December 2025 – 2 January 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 1:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 37,990,521 17.01 646,172,825 29 December 2025



30 December 2025 160,000



160,000 18.71



18.78 2,993,600



3,004,800 2 January 2026 160,000 18.71 2,993,600 Total, week number 1 480,000 18.73 8,992,000 Accumulated under the program 38,470,521 17.03 655,164,825

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,310,970 own shares corresponding to 2.84% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

