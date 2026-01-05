Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 29 December 2025 – 2 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 1:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement37,990,521 17.01646,172,825
29 December 2025

30 December 2025		 160,000

160,000		 18.71

18.78		 2,993,600

3,004,800
2 January 2026 160,000 18.71 2,993,600
Total, week number 1480,00018.738,992,000
Accumulated under the program38,470,521 17.03655,164,825

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,310,970 own shares corresponding to 2.84% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

Head of Investor Relations & ESG   
Mads Thinggaard                             

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #1 2026 AS 1 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program

Recommended Reading