Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), October 14, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 07/10/2024 10,500 408.4895 4,289,139.75 4,454 449.0142 1,999,909.25 1,821,079.26 14,954 408.6010 6,110,219.01 08/10/2024 5,000 411.6291 2,058,145.50 - - - - 5,000 411.6291 2,058,145.50 09/10/2024 4,000 418.0341 1,672,136.40 - - - - 4,000 418.0341 1,672,136.40 10/10/2024 5,000 414.6475 2,073,237.50 - - - - 5,000 414.6475 2,073,237.50 11/10/2024 3,700 417.3664 1,544,255.68 - - - - 3,700 417.3664 1,544,255.68 28,200 412.6566 11,636,914.83 4,454 449.0142 1,999,909.25 1,821,079.26 32,654 412.1392 13,457,994.09 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till October 11, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 148,011,402.63 for No. 362,650 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD$1$1(Euro$141,004,362.64*) for No. 97,673 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 11, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,625,989 common shares equal to 5.69% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until October 11, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,801,885 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,111,759,837.98.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

