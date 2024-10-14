Game Changer PageOn AI: Next Gen-AI Interactive Platform That Reimagines Presentations

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iArtai, an AI visual communication startup, is proud to introduce new product PageOn, an innovative, AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize how people create and interact with presentations. Founded by Yunfei Fu with a small but mighty team, iArtai is redefining visual communication by offering a solution that transforms static information into dynamic, interactive experiences, committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of AI.



Yunfei Fu, founder of iArtai, shares:

"We are building a new visual communication dialogue. Information should be influential. Our vision is to present information in a better way—a journey where users can reveal their thoughts, ideas behind complicated information, and truly share their story in an engaging way. We believe AI is the game changer, and we will see the next page on."

PageOn: A Visual Communication Tool for the AI Era

PageOn is not just another presentation tool—it's a paradigm shift in information interaction. As a powerful, AI-driven platform, PageOn AI empowers users to create stunning, data-driven presentations quickly and effortlessly. At its core, PageOn is designed to enhance content creators' ability to tell compelling stories with minimal effort. It serves as a container for critical business data, creative storytelling, and lightweight business intelligence, all while being remarkably user-friendly.

Yunfei Fu, alongside his expert team, have combined cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of user needs, resulting in a platform that not only enhances productivity but also unlocks new levels of creativity for users across industries.

Key Features That Set PageOn Apart

AI-Generated Slides: Users can simply input a prompt or private database, and PageOn AI generates beautiful, relevant slides automatically. If users want to tweak images or layouts, the platform offers AI-generated images and access to stock image websites such as Bing and Unsplash.

Built-in Citations: No AI hallucinations, supporting users' statements with data, fact, cited source.

No AI hallucinations, supporting users’ statements with data, fact, cited source. AI Writing Assistance: Create slide content instantly, saving valuable time spent on research and drafting.

Create slide content instantly, saving valuable time spent on research and drafting. Drag-and-Drop Editing: Block wise, build users’ content structure like building Legos.

Block wise, build users’ content structure like building Legos. AI-Powered Voiceovers: No recording need, ai voice generation with editable scripts.



What’s Coming Next for PageOn AI

Looking to the future, PageOn will offer an even broader range of features:

Gigantic Template Library: Easily find the perfect template for your topics, complete with options for statistics, diagrams, and grids, etc.

Easily find the perfect template for your topics, complete with options for statistics, diagrams, and grids, etc. Brand Kit Customization: Save your brand’s unique assets, including colors and fonts, ensuring presentations stay on-brand every time.

Save your brand’s unique assets, including colors and fonts, ensuring presentations stay on-brand every time. Multimedia Support and Collaboration Tools: Whether you're working independently or in a team, PageOn makes collaboration seamless with real-time editing and multimedia integration.

Whether you're working independently or in a team, PageOn makes collaboration seamless with real-time editing and multimedia integration. Multilingual Capabilities: Currently available in English, with support for numerous languages planned for future updates.

For users who prefer a minimalist approach, PageOn also excels as a brainstorming tool, quickly generating ideas and slides that can serve as a starting point for more customized content. The platform’s flexibility ensures that it works just as well for those who need high-impact visuals as it does for those who prefer simplicity and speed.

Redefining the Future of Presentations

In an era where AI is making waves across industries, PageOn stands out as a leader in reimagining how people present, perceive, and interact with information. With a mission to redefine information design, iArtai is empowering individuals and businesses to use data and content as tools for inspiring creativity, better decision-making. Every great idea deserves a PageOn.

For more information and to try PageOn, visit pageon.ai.

Contact:

iArtai Marketing Team

Email: marketing@iartai.com

Website: www.iart.ai