Electron Microscopes Industry Forecast Report, 2024-2037: A $12 Billion Market Opportunity - Advances in Nanotechnology Driving SEM Market Revenues

The global electron microscopes are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.93% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth of the market is set to grow owing to growing healthcare spending and expenditure, and a growing focus on nanotechnology. Furthermore, the market is also rising on account of surging research & development (R&D) activities along with expanding pollution of oceans to increase the need for analysis of its pollutants. The market is projected to capture a revenue of about USD 12 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to 4 billion in the year 2024.



The global market for electron microscopes is segmented into application, product type, and end user. By product type, the market is further segmented into scanning electron microscopes (SEM), and transmission electron microscopes (TEM). Among these segments, the scanning electron microscopes (SEM) segment is poised to capture the highest revenue over the coming years. The segment continues to expand, due to the advances in nanotechnology.



On the basis of region, the global electron microscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. By region, the North American market is expected to capture the largest market revenue of close to USD 5 billion by 2037. The growing number of medical tourists is a major factor dominating economic expansion in this region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global electron microscopes market that are included in the report are:

Zeiss Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Bruker

Leica Microsystems

Delong Instruments

Hitachi Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Industry Overview

5. Global Outlook and Projections

6. North America Market

7. Europe Market

8. Asia-Pacific Market

9. Latin America Market

10. Middle East and Africa Market

11. Global Economic Scenario

12. Regional Outlook Indicators



