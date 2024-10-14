Nanterre, 14 October 2024

VINCI awarded a railway upgrade contract in Australia

Upgrade of a section of the North Coast Line, in the north of Brisbane in Queensland

Contract worth €432 million (A$695 million)

Seymour Whyte, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in Australia has awarded - in a 50-50% joint venture with John Holland - the contract to upgrade a section of railway located between Beerburrum and Nambour, in the south-east of Queensland.

The works, worth 432 million euros (695 million Australian dollars), will start in 2025 for two years. They include the duplication of tracks, the straightening of rails, an upgraded park ’n’ ride facility and signalling systems. In addition, several viaducts will be built and renovated.

This project is the first phase in the renovation of the North Coast Line on behalf of the Department of Transport and Main Roads. This renovated and modernised line will increase traffic and optimise travel for passengers and freight in a fast-growing region.

In 2023, the joint venture had already been appointed to undertake the preparatory phase which included design development and stakeholder engagement, geotechnical investigation works as well as environmental and cultural heritage planning and approvals.

