Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - 7 to 11 october 2024

Paris, 14 October 2024, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 7 to 11 October 2024
In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 7 and 11 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification
code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|07/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,139
|25.7405
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|07/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|8,899
|25.7427
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|07/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,684
|25.6253
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|07/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|26,278
|25.7109
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|08/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,180
|25.4284
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|08/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|4,993
|25.5350
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|08/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,051
|25.5351
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|08/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|48,276
|25.5142
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,905
|25.1645
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|14,955
|25.1057
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,127
|25.1368
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|39,013
|25.1636
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,199
|25.1777
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|11,084
|25.1848
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,556
|25.1570
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|33,681
|25.1718
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|18,467
|25.2196
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|237
|25.2755
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|25,931
|25.2114
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|245,655
|25.3396
Detailed presentation per transaction
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 7 to 11 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
- Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - 7 to 11 october 2024