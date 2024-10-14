Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - 7 to 11 october 2024

Paris, 14 October 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 7 to 11 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 7 and 11 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification

code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,139 25.7405 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/10/2024 FR0013269123 8,899 25.7427 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,684 25.6253 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 07/10/2024 FR0013269123 26,278 25.7109 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,180 25.4284 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/10/2024 FR0013269123 4,993 25.5350 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,051 25.5351 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 08/10/2024 FR0013269123 48,276 25.5142 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,905 25.1645 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/10/2024 FR0013269123 14,955 25.1057 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,127 25.1368 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/10/2024 FR0013269123 39,013 25.1636 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,199 25.1777 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/10/2024 FR0013269123 11,084 25.1848 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,556 25.1570 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/10/2024 FR0013269123 33,681 25.1718 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/10/2024 FR0013269123 18,467 25.2196 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/10/2024 FR0013269123 237 25.2755 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/10/2024 FR0013269123 25,931 25.2114 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 245,655 25.3396

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 7 to 11 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

