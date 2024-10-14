RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - 7 to 11 october 2024

Paris, 14 October 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 7 to 11 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 7 and 11 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification
code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974207/10/2024FR00132691232,13925.7405AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974207/10/2024FR00132691238,89925.7427CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974207/10/2024FR00132691231,68425.6253TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974207/10/2024FR001326912326,27825.7109XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974208/10/2024FR00132691232,18025.4284AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974208/10/2024FR00132691234,99325.5350CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974208/10/2024FR00132691231,05125.5351TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974208/10/2024FR001326912348,27625.5142XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/10/2024FR00132691231,90525.1645AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/10/2024FR001326912314,95525.1057CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/10/2024FR00132691231,12725.1368TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/10/2024FR001326912339,01325.1636XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/10/2024FR00132691232,19925.1777AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/10/2024FR001326912311,08425.1848CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/10/2024FR00132691231,55625.1570TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/10/2024FR001326912333,68125.1718XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/10/2024FR001326912318,46725.2196CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/10/2024FR001326912323725.2755TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/10/2024FR001326912325,93125.2114XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL245,65525.3396 

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 7 to 11 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

