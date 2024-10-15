Accelerator Card Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $73.55 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 38.1% - Global Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accelerator Card Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The accelerator card market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $14.67 billion in 2023 to $20.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The accelerator card market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $73.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1%.

In the accelerator card market, the main types include high-performance computing accelerators and cloud accelerators. High-performance computing (HPC) accelerators are hardware devices optimized to significantly boost the computational power and efficiency of HPC systems. They encompass various processor types such as central processing units (CPU), graphics processing units (GPU), field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC). These accelerators find applications in diverse fields such as video and image processing, machine learning, financial computing, data analytics, and mobile devices.

The growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, growing demand for high-performance computing, the rise of big data analytics, increased complexity of data centers, proliferation of cloud computing, rising demand for energy-efficient computing solutions, and the expansion of digital transformation initiatives across different industries.



In the forecast period, growth is driven by rising demand for high-performance computing, expanding proliferation of data centers, increasing adoption of cloud services, growth in big data analytics, and rising need for energy-efficient computing solutions. Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in AI and machine learning applications, developments in high-performance computing, increased adoption of cloud services, integration in edge computing solutions, and advancements in accelerator technologies.



The increasing trend of digitization is set to drive substantial growth in the accelerator card market. Digitization involves converting information into a format that computers can process efficiently. This shift is propelled by advancements in efficiency, automation, innovation acceleration, heightened productivity, and expanding internet usage.

Accelerator cards play a pivotal role in advancing digitization by providing the necessary computational power, efficiency, and adaptability to manage contemporary digital workloads and applications effectively. For example, in November 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported significant contributions from the digital economy in 2021, with $3.7 trillion in gross output, $2.41 trillion in value added (equivalent to 10.3% of the U.S. GDP), and $1.24 trillion in compensation. This underscores how the surge in digitization is directly fostering growth within the accelerator card market.



Major companies in the accelerator card market offer AI-enabled cards to boost performance across various applications. These specialized hardware components accelerate artificial intelligence workloads. For example, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. introduced the AMD Alveo MA35D media accelerator in April 2023. Designed for data centers, this AI-enabled video encoding card features two 5nm Asic-based video processing units (VPUs) optimized for advanced video processing, specifically supporting the AV1 compression standard. It significantly enhances channel density, reduces 4K latency, and improves compression efficiency compared to previous solutions, while maintaining high video quality scores with integrated AI processing capabilities.



North America was the largest region in the accelerator card market in 2023. The regions covered in the accelerator card market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the accelerator card market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

