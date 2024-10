Landstar to Release Third Quarter Results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), announced today it will release its 2024 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and will then hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET that evening to discuss the third quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call."



For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 819-5743 and for international calls is (203) 369-3828.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.