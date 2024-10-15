GLMX Reports Third Quarter 2024 Activity

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a leading global provider of transformative technology solutions for securities financing, money markets, and total return swaps, reported its third quarter platform activity along with significant developments in the company’s overall growth.



Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $1.01 trillion, up 99% year-on-year and the first quarter over $1 trillion in ADV for GLMX.

Average Daily Balance (ADB) of $2.75 trillion, up 74% year-on-year.

3Q 2024 Highlights:

Balances on the GLMX platform reached $3 trillion, a significant milestone and a reflection of the firm’s dedication to delivering client success through innovative technology.

GLMX continues to onboard clients in Securities Lending for both equities and fixed income, demonstrating traction in a rapidly growing and changing market.

To support its geographic expansion and overall company growth, GLMX is pleased to welcome new hires in NY, London, and Singapore. To address growing business in the Asia-Pacific region, GLMX has opened a new office in Singapore, and hired James Davis and Rachel Han . Davis has joined in a business development role, and Han has joined in a client operations role. Industry veterans James Day (London) and Jay Epstein (NY) , have been hired to fill senior roles in the newly created Client Relationship Management team.





CEO Glenn Havlicek commented,“GLMX’s powerful growth trajectory has shown significant durability for what is now over 5 years. Very excitingly, we have begun to see this growth expand beyond our traditional repo business and into adjacent securities finance and money market segments. As ever, our sole priority is to consistently deliver purpose-built technology that supports the success of our clients across the entire securities financing and money market ecosystem.”

About GLMX

GLMX is a technology company serving the capital markets and is a leading global provider of transformative technology for equities and fixed income securities financing. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, global buy-side and sell-side institutions rely on GLMX for access to enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

GLMX’s powerful market position continues to grow as it diversifies, taking its proven model into adjacent market sectors such as Total Return Swaps (TRS), and Time Deposits, CDs, and Commercial Paper. For more information about GLMX, please visit www.glmx.com .

Media inquiries, please contact:

GLMX

646 854-4569

sales@glmx.com