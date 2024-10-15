Concentrix Positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, announced today that leading research firm Everest Group has positioned the company as a Leader in its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.



For the third consecutive year, Concentrix was positioned as a leader on three global CXM PEAK Matrix® Assessments (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) and has expanded its breadth of services and innovative solutions delivered to clients in Europe significantly, leading to a higher than ever placement for the company on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® in the region.

The assessment evaluates leading CXM providers focused on delivering tailored digital customer experience solutions with an emphasis on data privacy and security. The matrix measures market impact in the industry and ability to deliver services successfully, with companies earning their positioning based on year-over-year improvement on the matrix. Among the 37 leading CXM providers in EMEA assessed for the report, Concentrix was one of four to achieve Leader positioning on the matrix.

"Concentrix is a leading global CXM provider that supports clients across diverse verticals such as BFSI, technology, healthcare, telecom, media, and retail. The combination with Webhelp has bolstered its position and significantly expanded its operations across UKI, Germany, France, and Benelux within the EMEA market,” says David Rickard, Partner at Everest Group. “Concentrix has developed gen AI platforms used across the advisor lifecycle for improving CX and operational efficiency. These platforms incorporate various features such as conversational assist, knowledge AI bots, and real-time advisor assist. Concentrix also provides consulting services for IVA solutions, addressing customer journey design, dialog flow integration, conversation design, and bot supervision. Additionally, it maintains a balanced shoring mix across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations. All of these factors have contributed to Concentrix’s recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) EMEA – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

"Every day, we use the latest leading-edge technologies to transform the intelligent experiences our clients deliver to their customers,” said Vincent Bernard, Executive Vice President EMEA, at Concentrix. "Our valued partners benefit from the strengths of a global leader with diverse regional expertise, across more than 40 countries in EMEA, which continues to have a positive impact on business relationships. We are honored that Everest Group has recognized the breadth of our technology and services that help us enable seamless multilingual customer interactions and allow us to deliver measurable value to our clients.”

For more information on Concentrix’ CXM services in EMEA, see the Everest Group report .

