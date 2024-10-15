Noom Strengthens Healthcare Team by Adding Women’s Health Experts





NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Edelman, MD, as Executive Director of Women’s Health and Karen Mann, MD as Medical Director. Both of these hires will report to Noom’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adonis Saremi.



Recognizing women's unique health needs, Noom's Women’s Health features include content, tools, and a coach-led community with modules focused on menstrual cycles, women’s aging, and metabolism. In their roles, Dr. Edelman and Dr. Mann will continue to build on these programs while also supporting clinical offerings that enhance the experience of women using Noom, contributing their expertise to Noom’s obesity practice.

Dr. Julia Edelman is a board-certified gynecologist, surgeon and author of multiple books for women and women’s health providers. As Executive Director of Women’s Health, Dr. Edelman will provide valuable guidance in an advisory capacity for Noom’s clinical offerings that support women with world-class expertise. She earned her medical degree at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and manages a successful private practice where she engages with patients and physicians in fostering optimal health throughout a woman’s lifetime.

“Centering women’s health and unique needs at every phase is critical to their care and treatment,” Dr. Edelman stated. “Noom’s commitment to whole-person health makes them a trustworthy partner in compassionate care.”

Dr. Karen Mann brings 12 years of medical experience and deep women’s health expertise to Noom. She earned her MD from The George Washington University, completed residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, and is certified through the North American Menopause Society. Dr. Mann is also certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, holds a certification in Nutrition Science from the Stanford Center for Health Education, and is a certified Life Coach.

“The intersection of behavior and lifestyle with medical intervention is where my career has blossomed, and it's thrilling for me to join Noom at a time such as this. What Noom has done in the behavior change space is not just exciting, it’s revolutionary, and I’m delighted to be able to share my expertise in collaboration with their mission,” Dr. Mann said.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two exceptional physicians to our healthcare team. Dr. Edelman and Dr. Mann’s dedication and expertise in women’s health will enhance our comprehensive approach to supporting women through every stage of their health,” said Dr. Adonis Saremi, Chief Medical Officer at Noom. “Behavioral and lifestyle support are vital to how we guide our members. Dr. Edelman and Dr. Mann bring a valuable perspective on promoting women's well-being through whole-person care."

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

comms@noom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0913e233-17d7-47c2-84de-57bcdb116ab7.