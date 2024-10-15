Europe Pet Insurance Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis (2024-2030) Featuring Strategic Profiles of Trupanion, Deutsche Familienversicherung (DFV), Petplan (Allianz), Getsafe, Jab Holding Company & More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Insurance Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe pet insurance market is expected to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing number of pet owners across Europe is a significant driver.

According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), approximately 80 million European households have pets. With rising disposable incomes, pet owners are willing to invest more in their pets' health, including comprehensive insurance coverage. In an article published in September 2023 by the Pet Food Industry, in 2022, cats were the most popular pets in Europe, accounting for 127 million or 26% of all pet households. Dogs followed closely, with 25% of European homes owning a pet dog.







The pet population has been steadily increasing, driven by various factors such as changing demographics, urbanization, and lifestyle trends. As more people adopt pets, the overall pet population is anticipated to expand over the forecast period. This growth in pet ownership directly correlates with increased demand for pet-related products and services, including veterinary care & pet insurance. A larger pet population provides a larger pool of potential customers for pet insurance companies, thereby driving market growth.



Advancements in veterinary medicine have expanded the range of treatment options available for pets, enhancing their health and longevity. However, these advanced treatments come with significant costs, which can burden pet owners. High-tech procedures like MRI scans, chemotherapy, orthopedic surgeries, and ongoing treatments for chronic conditions can be prohibitively expensive. Pet insurance is a crucial financial safety net, enabling owners to afford these cutting-edge treatments without enduring financial strain or making difficult choices about their pets' care. Covering a substantial portion of these costs, pet insurance ensures that pets receive the best medical attention while protecting owners from unexpected financial hardships.



Europe Pet Insurance Market Report Highlights

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. In 2023, the dogs segment dominated the market with a substantial share of more than 50% due to growing pet adoption, expansion of service offerings by insurance companies, and growing disposable income

In 2023, the accident and illness segment dominated the European pet insurance market, accounting for over 80.0% of the total share.

Based on sales channel, the direct channel segment held the largest share of over 35% in 2023. This can be attributed to key pet insurance providers' high usage of direct sales strategies

The leading players in the Europe Pet Insurance market include:

Trupanion, Inc.

Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)

Petplan (Allianz)

Getsafe GmbH

Jab Holding Company

Direct Line (UK Insurance Limited)

EQT Group

Waggel Limited

ProtectaPet

Perfect Pet Insurance

Feather Insurance (Popsure Deutschland GmbH)

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd.

