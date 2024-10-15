Stere Integrates with Ivans Distribution Platform to Deliver Access to its Commercial Lines Distribution Network

Milwaukee, WI., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced Stere, an API-as-a-Service platform, has signed an agreement to integrate with Ivans Distribution Platform, providing carrier connectivity to agency-facing systems for commercial lines quoting and submissions. The partnership will deliver Stere’s clients, including MGAs and brokers, access to an additional network of carriers for commercial quoting, via Ivans Distribution Platform.

“We recognize Ivans' pivotal role in the insurance industry, particularly in streamlining commercial lines distribution, and believe it aligns perfectly with Stere's mission to empower insurers, MGAs and brokers with modern, API-driven insurance infrastructure,” said Dogan Kaleli, chief executive officer, Stere. “Stere’s core focus is to empower carriers and MGAs to fully digitize their products via Stere API-as-a-Service and connect to any distribution platform of choice. This collaboration will enable us to expand our network of carriers and product offerings, accelerate product launches and deliver innovative insurance solutions to a broader market, ultimately benefiting insurers, brokers, and end customers.”

Ivans Distribution Platform streamlines commercial submissions for the insurance industry. This single platform includes robust API support and an extensive network of distribution partners. The Ivans Distribution Platform provides carriers access to thousands of agents through one connection, empowering them to win more of the commercial business they want, no matter the size.

“We are excited to have Stere join a growing list of technology partners on the Ivans Distribution Platform,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “At Ivans, we believe that creating simpler connections between carriers, MGAs, and agents drives greater opportunities to all stakeholders, and we look forward to driving this benefit further for Stere and its customers.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Stere

Stere is a pioneering insurance startup that offers a unique API-as-a-Service solution, enabling insurers and MGAs to create full-suite APIs for their products. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Stere is transforming the way insurance is delivered and managed around the world.