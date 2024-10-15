Season of Savings: Food Lion Helps Customers Earn $20 Coupon this Fall

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion announces a special promotion designed to help customers save money for the holiday season. From Oct. 16 to Nov. 26, customers who shop six times during this promotional period can earn $20 in savings.

“At Food Lion, we listen to our customers, and we are committed to making shopping easy and affordable every day, including the holidays,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Director of Community Relations, Food Lion. “With this offer, we give our customer the opportunity to stock up on their favorite groceries and score savings. Whether our neighbors are shopping for everyday essentials or festive treats, this promotion is available online and in-store.”

Through its MVP customer loyalty program, Food Lion helps customers’ budgets go further with HotSale! deals and Priced Low Every Day items each week. In addition to the savings, the omnichannel retailer makes earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers:

Shop six times between Oct. 16 and Nov. 26 with a personal MVP customer loyalty card

Spend at least $50 on each shopping trip

Receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip*

Redeem the $20 coupon during the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. Coupons are valid for two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP savings card. The Food Lion MVP savings card allows customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store or online when shopping through Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll for free in stores or online. Customers can access increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub or scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center located near the entrance of any Food Lion store.

Celebrate the Season with Holiday-Inspired Recipes and Catering

At a time when customers are seeking savvy spending options, Food Lion offers delicious, easy and affordable meal solutions perfect for every appetite, including healthy fresh foods, weekly HotSale! deals and Priced Low Every Day items. From kid-friendly snacks and breakfast casseroles to easy dinners and savory seasonal dishes, Food Lion’s online recipe section has something for everyone.

Customers can plan for the holidays by pre-ordering through Food Lion’s catering department**. Ready-to-eat party platters include a variety of gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, salads and desserts.

Food Lion To Go Makes Holidays Easier

With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion also provides the convenient service of Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery throughout its 10-state operating area. This option allows customers to spend more time with friends and family by shopping for last-minute ingredients or items from the comfort of home.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps and services do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement. For more information about the $20 promotion, visit foodlion.com/pages/holiday-continuity.

**Some items are not available in all stores.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

