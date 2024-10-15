RFID Kanban Systems Market Forecast to Reach $9.53 Billion by 2030 - High Growth Potential for RFID Kanban Solutions in the U.S. Hospital Inventory Management Market

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Kanban Systems Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Type, Component, Application, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RFID Kanban systems market is expected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Increasing cases of stock-outs, over inventory, clerical errors, and growing demand for real-time asset and inventory tracking are some factors expected to drive market growth over the next six years. Furthermore, high cost incurred due to medication expiration, increasing demand for the FIFO system, and the implementation of lean inventory management is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.







North America dominated the global market with revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. Economic development, increasing demand for process optimization, rising awareness level amongst healthcare organizations pertaining to the benefits associated with RFID Kanban systems are some major drivers of this market.



The presence of a large gap between the need for hospital inventory management and the availability of real-time inventory management solutions has resulted in high growth potential for the U.S. market. RFID based Kanban systems have been incorporated by certain healthcare facilities. However, a large percentage of hospitals have yet to make this transition.



RFID Kanban Systems Market Report Highlights

RFID Kanban systems box accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Integrating Kanban systems and RFID containers enables seamless connectivity with digital infrastructures and warehouse management systems, enhancing supply chain visibility.

Supply chain inventory management accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Traditional methods rely on manual processes, prone to errors and blind spots.

Single Bin RFID Kanban Systems dominated the market and accounted for a share of 65.1% in 2023. As RFID technology becomes increasingly accessible and easy to implement, single bin RFID Kanban systems have emerged as a cost-effective solution for efficient inventory management

North America RFID Kanban systems market dominated the global RFID Kanban systems market in 2023, generating 44.2% of the worldwide revenue share.

The leading players in the RFID Kanban Systems market include:

BROOKS AUTOMATION

Datelka

Grifols, S.A.

TwinBin (Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.)

LogiTag Systems Ltd.

MATTTEO

Metratec GmbH

Palex

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

SCAN MODUL B.V.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. RFID Kanban Systems Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. RFID Kanban Systems Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Component Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. RFID Kanban Systems Box

4.4. RFID Kanban Systems Base

4.5. RFID Kanban Systems Shelf/Cabinet

4.6. RFID Kanban Systems Electronic Shelf Displays

4.7. Other RFID Kanban Systems Components

Chapter 5. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Supply Chain Inventory Management

5.4. Equipment Identification

5.5. Track and Trace Solutions

5.6. Others Application

Chapter 6. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Single-Bin RFID Kanban Systems

6.4. Multi-Bin RFID Systems

Chapter 7. RFID Kanban Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. RFID Kanban Systems Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3itokv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment