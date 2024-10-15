Red Cat Secures $1 Million Contract for its FlightWave Edge 130 Blue

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced it secured a $1 million contract for its Edge 130 Blue drones from the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM). The contract was secured through Noble, a leading provider of global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government agencies, and was coordinated for procurement by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) on behalf of CECOM.



FlightWave, an industry-leading provider of VTOL drone, sensor and software solutions was acquired by Red Cat in September 2024. The acquisition brings FlightWave’s flagship drone, the Edge 130 Blue into its family of low-cost, portable unmanned reconnaissance and precision lethal strike systems. FlightWave’s size, weight and vertical take off capabilities makes it ideal for maritime operations and littoral environments. FlightWave’s recent TACFI award will accelerate advanced enhancements to the Edge 130 Blue.

“It is great to deepen our relationship with the U.S. Army and to be part of CECOM’s mission to deliver C5ISR systems that enable full spectrum combat operations at the point of need,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “We are committed to supporting the U.S. Army’s modernization strategy and transformation into a multi-domain force where small, portable unmanned aerial systems like the Edge 130 play an increasing role in conducting intelligence, maneuver, and strike activities across multiple battlefield formations.”

The Edge 130 Blue is a UAS-certified military-grade tricopter for long-range mapping, inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs. Designed specifically for government and military applications, the Edge 130 Blue can be assembled and hand-launched in just one minute by a single user to capture high-accuracy aerial imagery with medium-range autonomy. Weighing in at only 1200g, the Edge has a 60+ minute flight time in forward mode, an industry-leading endurance among all other Blue UAS-approved drones available.

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a bleeding-edge Family of ISR and Precision Strike Systems including the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class, the Edge 130 Blue Tricopter for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

