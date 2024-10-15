Hotel Trinity to Break Ground in Austin

Austin, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, one of the foremost developers of urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants in the country, in partnership with REI Real Estate, is expanding in Austin once again – adding another hotel to its already more than 4,000 guest rooms and more than 220,000 square feet of meeting space in the city.

Starting this month, Hotel Trinity, Autograph Collection, will begin its 13-floor, 258-room rise at the corner of Trinity and Fifth Streets. According to Towers.net, Hotel Trinity will be the first major groundbreaking in downtown Austin since early 2023.

World-Class Boutique Hotel with Private, Residential Design Features

Hotel Trinity will offer a private hideaway featuring an exclusive rooftop pool, fitness center, and social club, allowing guests to experience the vibrant heart of Austin while enjoying their own secluded retreat. This sophisticated space, infused with residential comforts, radiates an air of exclusivity that is distinctly cosmopolitan, all while celebrating the unique spirit of contemporary Austin.

Accommodations at Hotel Trinity draw inspiration from upscale private residences, including luxury design with detailed craftsmanship, high-end functional materials, sculptural art pieces, rich textures, and bold colors. The property will also offer approximately 6,000 square feet of meeting space.

A ground-floor restaurant will complete the property’s amenities and is expected to delve deep into seafood and other complementary high-end cuisine.

The new hotel is within minutes of White Lodging’s other downtown hotels and construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Supporting Hotel Trinity’s development are PFVS as lead architects, DPR Construction as lead contractor, and FlickMars Hospitality as interior designer.

“Austin is an essential part of White Lodging’s past and future growth,” said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to this significant investment in Hotel Trinity, we are reinvesting in our existing hotels and restaurants, including massive improvements at the Westin Austin Downtown and J.W. Marriott Austin Downtown.”

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award four times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachments