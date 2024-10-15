Great Plains Communications Completes Fiber Upgrade in Kearney

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider delivering fiber-driven services over their 18,000 mile fiber network, today announced it has completed a recent technology upgrade of its Kearney, Nebraska fiber network. Enhancements will further future proof the infrastructure to support the ongoing rise of bandwidth demand to work, learn, stream and game from home and the rising capacity needs of business owners to streamline processes and extend the reach of E-commerce.

Great Plains Communications acquired fiber assets in Kearney and surrounding Nebraska areas including Grand Island and Lexington along with fiber assets in the Colorado communities of Blackhawk and Central City in 2021 through the acquisition of Kearney, Nebraska-based USA Communications. Since that time, GPC has continued to invest in and expand the network to reach more homes in businesses with high-capacity fiber services. This latest upgrade is an example of ongoing GPC network investments to enable an improved customer experience that will be sustainable not only today, but in the future as technology advancement continues.

“The growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications requires next generation fiber-optic infrastructure that will empower customers with the fastest, most reliable internet and technology services,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. “GPC is dedicated to the ongoing improvement of our high-performing network to support emerging technology and products, while providing a seamless customer experience to our users.”

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products and Services

• Residential: Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps., GPC iTV streaming video, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass.

• Business: Symmetrical internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps., Managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup LTE, SD WAN, Network Managed Security and Unified Communications.

To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services are monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), based in Blair, Nebraska, is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. With over a century of experience, the company delivers a full suite of fiber-based services including high-speed Internet and Managed Ethernet to residential and business customers in nearly 200 communities in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana, while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 18,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center.

Learn more at www.gpcom.com.