Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market: Bench Top Control, Optochemical Dissolved Oxygen, PH Sensor, Cell Culture, Filtration, Mixing Global Forecast 2025-2030

The Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market grew from USD 1.09 billion in 2023 to USD 1.23 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.89%, reaching USD 2.55 billion by 2030.
The market growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the need for cost-effective drug manufacturing, the advancement of bioprocessing technologies, and stringent regulatory frameworks mandating hygienic and sterile equipment. The increasing adoption of single-use technologies (SUT) to eliminate cross-contamination and reduce cleaning requirements in GMP facilities also contributes significantly to market expansion. Despite the growth drivers, the market for single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes faces limitations such as concerns over extractables and leachables (E&L), robust sensor calibration, and achieving high accuracy comparable to traditional sensors.
The environmental impact of single-use systems, potential supply chain interruptions, and alignment with varying global regulatory standards are additional challenges impeding market growth. Integrating smart and connected sensors to enable real-time monitoring and control through improved process analytical technology (PAT) presents significant market opportunities. The trend towards automation and data analytics in bioprocessing also offers opportunities for developing advanced sensors that can provide better process insights and control, generating growth potential in the market.
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Regional Insights
In the Americas, consistently high investment in biotechnology, along with the presence of key pharmaceutical companies, has driven the demand for single-use sensors and probes. The United States and Canada's bioprocessing sector is characterized by a growing interest in sustainable manufacturing practices, reflecting in a steady uptake of single-use technologies.
The EMEA region presents a diverse landscape for single-use bioprocessing sensors & probes. European Union (EU) countries lead in adopting innovative technologies by strongly focusing on regulatory compliance and environmental impact reduction. In the Middle East, there is a budding interest in bioprocessing technologies, fueled by diversification efforts away from oil-based economies. Africa, though still emerging in this sector, shows potential for market growth due to an increasing need for more flexible and cost-effective bioproduction methods.
In the Asia Pacific region, China's growing biopharmaceutical sector, coupled with its efforts to localize manufacturing capabilities, is a major demand driver. Japan remains an innovation hub with highly sophisticated bioprocessing technologies. India, on the other hand, with its expanding pharmaceutical industry, is increasingly adopting single-use technologies to enhance flexibility and reduce production time.
Leading Players in the Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Are
- 3M Company
- ABEC Inc.
- Avantor, Inc.
- Broadley-James Corporation
- Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Cytiva
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Eppendorf SE
- ESI Technologies Group
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Hamilton Bonaduz AG
- High Purity New England, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infors AG
- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- PBS Biotech, Inc.
- PendoTECH
- Polestar Technologies, Inc.
- PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH
- Sartorius AG
- SmarAct GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vekamaf Services B.V.
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Dynamics
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Drivers
- Need for Detailed and Complex Bioprocess Measurements
- Quick Implementation and Lower Risk of Product Cross-Contamination
- Cost Benefits and Lesser Energy Consumption of Single-Use Bioprocessing Technologies
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Restraints
- Quality Issues with Leachable and Extractable
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Opportunities
- Increased Amalgamation Activity in Single-Use Bioprocessing
- Increased Demand for Disposable Bioreactors and Chromatography Columns
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Challenges
- Concerns Regarding Waste Disposal of Single-Use Sensors
Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors & Probes Market Segmentation Analysis
- Product Type: Rising adoption of benchtop control systems for improved control
- Use: Variety of uses in single-use bioprocessing sensors & probes
- Application: Diverse applications in academic research & pharmaceutical companies
