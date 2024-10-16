The new version of the Articles of Association of UAB Urbo bankas was registered

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.



We hereby inform you that on 15 October 2024, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 30 September 2024 by the Board ot the Bank.

In addition, we inform you that the reorganization of the Bank and UAB "Saugus Kreditas" was completed after the above-mentioned version of the Bank's Articles of Association was registered. UAB "Saugus Kreditas" was merged with the Bank.

The reorganization of the Bank and UAB "Saugus Kreditas" was implemented in accordance with the procedure and deadlines established by the Law on Joint-Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

After the reorganization, the Bank took over all the rights and obligations and assets of UAB "Saugus Kreditas", as well as rights and obligations under the transactions. They are included in the accounting records of the Bank.

After the reorganization, the authorized capital of the Bank, which continues its activities, the value of shares, their number, the goals and object of the company's activities, the company's bodies and their competence have not changed.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt





