Nuclear Reactor Construction Industry Trends, 2024-2030 - Modernization of Aging Nuclear Infrastructure Creating Opportunities for New Reactor Construction

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Reactor Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nuclear Reactor Construction was estimated at US$59.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$73.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Market Trends are Driving the Demand for Nuclear Reactor Construction?



Several key market trends are driving the demand for nuclear reactor construction, including the global push for decarbonization, the need for energy security, and the modernization of aging nuclear infrastructure. The global push for decarbonization is leading to increased investment in nuclear energy as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, particularly in regions with limited renewable energy potential. The need for energy security is also driving demand for nuclear reactors, as countries seek to reduce their dependence on imported fuels and enhance their energy independence.

Additionally, the modernization of aging nuclear infrastructure, particularly in developed markets, is creating opportunities for new reactor construction, as older reactors are replaced with more advanced and efficient designs. These trends are shaping the future of the nuclear reactor construction market, driving innovation and growth in the industry.



What is Driving the Growth in the Nuclear Reactor Construction Market?



The growth in the nuclear reactor construction market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for low-carbon energy sources, driven by global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, is a major driver of market growth. Technological advancements in reactor design and construction techniques are also contributing to market growth by making nuclear power more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective. The need for energy security, particularly in regions with limited access to renewable energy resources, is further supporting the adoption of nuclear energy as a reliable and stable power source.

Additionally, the modernization of aging nuclear infrastructure is driving demand for new reactor construction, as countries seek to replace older reactors with safer and more efficient designs. These factors, combined with ongoing investments in nuclear technology and infrastructure, are driving the expansion of the nuclear reactor construction market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pressurized Water Reactors (PWRs) segment, which is expected to reach US$36.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4%. The Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs) segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $15.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.9% CAGR to reach $11.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AtkinsRealis, China National Nuclear Corporation, Dongfang Electric Corp., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the key players featured (25 in total) in this nuclear reactor construction market report include:

AtkinsRealis

China National Nuclear Corporation

Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility

Framatome

GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Inc.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India

NuScale Power LLC

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

SKODA JS a.s.

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM)

TerraPower LLC

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nuclear Reactor Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations in Modular Reactor Designs Enhance Construction Efficiency

Safety Enhancements Following Historical Nuclear Accidents Drive Design Changes

Regulatory Shifts Impacting Nuclear Construction Approvals Worldwide

Public Perception and Nuclear Energy Advocacy Influence Policy Making

Advancements in Waste Management Solutions for New Reactors

Decommissioning of Older Plants Creating Opportunities for New Constructions

Sustainable Construction Practices in Nuclear Facility Building

Security Technologies Integration to Protect Nuclear Facilities

Development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Their Market Impact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnxe0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment