Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Markets, Forecast to 2030: Rising Investments in Nuclear Infrastructure Expands Industry Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment is estimated at US$94.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$114.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $25 billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.7% CAGR to reach $18.5 billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.







The growth in the nuclear power plant and equipment market is driven by several factors reflecting technological advancements and global energy demands. One of the primary drivers is the increasing need for low-carbon energy sources to mitigate climate change, positioning nuclear power as a key component of clean energy strategies. The rising demand for electricity in rapidly developing economies, coupled with the need to replace aging fossil fuel-based power plants, is also propelling market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of SMRs and Generation IV reactors, are enhancing the feasibility and attractiveness of new nuclear projects.



Additionally, government policies and international agreements aimed at reducing carbon emissions are fostering investments in nuclear energy infrastructure. The modernization and upgrading of existing nuclear facilities to improve safety and efficiency further contribute to market expansion. These factors, together with ongoing research and innovation, underscore the dynamic growth trajectory of the nuclear power plant and equipment market, ensuring its vital role in future energy landscapes.

MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Propels Growth in Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market

Advances in Reactor Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Nuclear Power Plants

Rising Investments in Nuclear Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Safety Systems Generate Market Opportunities

Growth of Energy Security Concerns Drives Adoption of Nuclear Power Solutions

Increasing Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Sustains Growth in Nuclear Power Market

Integration of Digital Technologies in Nuclear Operations Accelerates Market Expansion

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Accelerate Innovation in Nuclear Power Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Long-Term Energy Sustainability Generates Demand for Nuclear Power Plants

Demand for High-Performance Reactor Components Propels Growth in Nuclear Equipment Market

Global Energy Transition and Climate Goals Generate Opportunities in Nuclear Power Market

