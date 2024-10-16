Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Service | Now Available

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Service provides detailed analysis in gift and incentive card segments, covering innovation and strategies adopted to gain market share across 40 key countries. The country specific reports focus on offering key opportunities and risks with over 50 KPIs.

What you will get in this annual subscription?

40 country reports with data in Excel spreadsheets (20 insight reports and 20 databooks), updated every six months

Four quarterly roundups covering innovation across global markets

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prepaid card market across multiple categories. For gift cards, it examines both open loop and closed loop segments, analyzing consumer behavior by occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share across retail categories. For incentive cards, the report covers corporate incentive cards, segmented into consumer and employee/partner incentive cards, with details on market size, forecasts, and functional attributes for different business sizes.

The report delves into market dynamics, offering a comprehensive view of the size, structure, trends, consumer attitudes, and competitive landscape of the prepaid card industry. It provides market estimates and forecasts for open and closed loop segments, including key performance indicators like cards in circulation, transactions, load value, and transaction value.

Additionally, it benchmarks the prepaid card industry with global markets and includes a risk assessment using the proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI). Consumer behavior is analyzed based on factors such as age, gender, income level, and usage across categories like travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and peer-to-peer transfers. Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories, providing detailed insights into consumer dynamics.

The report also covers innovation and market strategies, focusing on product innovations, competitive positioning, and new product launches in the prepaid card space.

Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Consumer segments: Retail, corporate, and public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of prepaid gift card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2011-2020) for gift cards, incentive cards, and overall prepaid card industry.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Establish market attractiveness: Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.

Explore innovation and competitive strategy: Understand the competitive landscape, major players, and prepaid card market innovation.

