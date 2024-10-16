Apogee Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the ACAAI 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology’s (ACAAI) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting, held in Boston from October 24-28, 2024. The company plans to present data up to 9 months from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of APG777, a novel half-life extended anti-IL-13 antibody for the treatment for atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory diseases.



Title: APG777, anti-IL-13 monoclonal antibody, demonstrates extended half-life and sustained inhibition of Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers

Abstract ID: R162

Authors: Xiu Qin Lim, M.B.B.S., Erica Winter, Pharm.D., Kristine Nograles, M.D., Sai Thankamony, Ph.D., Lukas Dillinger, Ph.D., Carl Dambkowski, M.D.

Date/Time: Friday, October 25, 2:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hynes Convention Center – Boston, Hall A

Full session details can be accessed on the ACAAI website. The poster will be available on the publications page of the Apogee website on October 24.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

