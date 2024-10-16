Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter fiscal 2024 financial and operating results.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Update :

Total operating revenues of $110.8 million, United Express contract revenue 8.0% higher year-over-year

Pre-tax loss of $20.7 million, net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss 1 of $9.4 million 2 , or $(0.23) per diluted share

of $9.4 million , or $(0.23) per diluted share Adjusted EBITDAR 1 of $10.6 million

of $10.6 million Operated at a 99.94% controllable completion factor3



United CPA and Fleet Update :

Extended increased block-hour rate on E-175 flying in current United CPA through August 31, 2025

At United’s request, agreed to accelerate transition of fleet to all E-175s by March 1, 2025

United to reimburse costs up to $14 million associated with transition

United to purchase two CRJ-700s formerly leased to a third party for total proceeds of $11.0 million, $4.5 million of which will pay down the related outstanding obligations

Mesa and United remain in discussions for an enhanced CPA to support long-term profitability



Additional Updates :

During June quarter, entered agreements to sell 23 CF34-8C engines for total proceeds of $33.5 million, $29.0 million of which will pay down U.S. Treasury debt

Completed all asset transactions to eliminate RASPRO finance lease obligation

Generated $9.6 million from sale of approximately 2.3 million common shares of Archer Aviation, Inc. (“Archer”), originally acquired for $5.0 million, with Mesa still retaining up to approximately 1.17 million unvested equity warrants4 in Archer

“While we were pleased to experience an 8.0% increase in United Express contract revenue, our third-quarter block-hours were negatively impacted by a lag as we removed CRJ-900s from our contractual fleet and trained pilots to fly our E-175s,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO. “We generated positive adjusted EBITDAR for the second straight quarter given improving fleet mix and cost control. We continue to monetize our surplus assets and will direct proceeds toward reducing the related obligations and, as a result, interest expense. We were modestly operating cash flow-positive during the third quarter.

“Importantly, we have extended the increased block-hour rate in our CPA with United into next year. United has also agreed to reimburse Mesa for expenses associated with the transition to fully flying E-175 aircraft. The updated financial terms and our ongoing planning with United is critical as we rebuild our E-175 fleet utilization and margin runway through fiscal year 2025. We currently have the pilot resources to fly increased E-175 block hours, and have started the process of recalling pilots from furlough in anticipation of improved aircraft utilization.

“While we are not yet providing a forecast for fiscal year 2025, our focus continues to be on increasing utilization and maintaining overall operational performance,” continued Ornstein. “As we transition into flying all E-175s, we will look to drive additional efficiencies from operating a single fleet type. We will also continue to consider longer-term financial and strategic opportunities to enhance the business.”

________________________

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

2 Adjusted net loss primarily excludes $10.0 million of losses from accounting treatment of assets held for sale

3 Excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

4 Vesting subject to Archer aircraft certification and the order and delivery of a specified number of aircraft

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Details



Total operating revenues in Q3 2024 were $110.8 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 3.4%, from $114.7 million for Q3 2023. Contract revenue increased $1.2 million, or 1.3%, to $95.6 million, compared to $94.4 million in Q3 2023, driven by higher E-175 block-hour rates with United Airlines despite 3.3% fewer block hours. This increase was partially offset by higher deferred revenue in Q3 2024 and the wind-down of the DHL contract.

Pass-through revenue decreased by $5.1 million, or 25.3%, driven by lower pass-through maintenance expense. Mesa’s Q3 2024 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $2.3 million in revenue, versus the recognition of $1.8 million of previously deferred revenue in Q3 2023. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $12.4 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.

Total operating expenses in Q3 2024 were $119.8 million, a decrease of $35.1 million, or 22.7%, versus Q3 2023. This decrease primarily reflects a $22.6 million lower asset impairment loss. In addition, maintenance expense decreased by $6.8 million primarily due to lower labor and pass-through costs, and flight operations expense was $6.1 million lower due to decreases in pilot wages and training costs. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased $5.6 million primarily due to the retirement and sale of CRJ aircraft and engines.

Mesa’s Q3 2024 results reflect a net loss of $19.9 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.6 million, or $(1.17) per diluted share, for Q3 2023. Mesa’s Q3 2024 adjusted net loss was $9.4 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $27.2 million, or $(0.67) per diluted share, in Q3 2023.

Mesa’s adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2024 was $8.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million for Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDAR was $10.6 million for Q3 2024, compared to an adjusted EBITDAR loss of $0.9 million for Q3 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Performance

Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.94% for United during Q3 2024. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 98.83% for United during Q3 2023. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

For Q3 2024, approximately 98% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from its contract with United. The Company’s CPA with United provided for 73 large (70/76 seats) jets, comprising a mix of E-175s and CRJ-900s. In Q3 2024, Mesa’s fleet mix comprised 55 E-175s and 18 CRJ-900s.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Mesa ended the June quarter with $16.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $366.4 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $577.5 million as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company made $22.3 million of debt payments related to CRJ engine sale transactions, $3.9 million in scheduled debt payments, and $5.0 million in principal payments associated with the restructuring of finance leases.

As of September 30, 2024, Mesa had $15.4 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Based on the most recent appraisal value of spare parts, Mesa had $12.4 million in available credit under its United facility, subject to approval.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 65 cities in 33 states, the District of Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. As of September 30, 2024, Mesa operated a fleet of 67 aircraft, with approximately 260 daily departures. The Company had approximately 1,838 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company’s ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Qs will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three months

ended June 30, Nine months

ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 95,596 $ 94,356 $ 310,516 $ 326,588 Pass-through and other revenue 15,197 20,335 50,636 57,111 Total operating revenues 110,793 114,691 361,152 383,699 Operating expenses: Flight operations 45,455 51,557 146,602 164,707 Maintenance 44,266 51,072 137,165 145,344 Aircraft rent 1,684 864 4,296 5,782 General and administrative 9,715 11,346 32,857 38,872 Depreciation and amortization 9,730 15,316 32,846 47,060 Asset impairment 7,880 30,489 50,923 50,951 Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets — (6,722 ) 150 (7,271 ) Other operating expenses 1,090 999 5,098 2,358 Total operating expenses 119,820 154,921 409,937 447,803 Operating loss (9,027 ) (40,230 ) (48,785 ) (64,104 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (9,032 ) (12,015 ) (30,832 ) (36,321 ) Interest income 17 8 45 128 (Loss)/Gain on investments (776 ) — 6,454 — Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on

investments, net (2,025 ) 2,859 (6,073 ) 3,275 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 2,954 — Gain on debt forgiveness — — 10,500 — Other income (expense), net 125 (946 ) (234 ) (540 ) Total other expense, net (11,691 ) (10,094 ) (17,186 ) (33,458 ) Loss before taxes (20,718 ) (50,324 ) (65,971 ) (97,562 ) Income tax expenses (benefit) (810 ) (2,764 ) 126 (5,791 ) Net loss $ (19,908 ) $ (47,560 ) $ (66,097 ) $ (91,771 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.48 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (2.35 ) Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (2.35 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 41,217 40,688 41,075 38,986 Diluted 41,217 40,688 41,075 38,986



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,302 $ 32,940 Restricted cash 2,983 3,132 Marketable securities 5,442 — Receivables, net 5,953 8,253 Expendable parts and supplies, net 30,652 29,245 Assets held for sale 20,151 57,722 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,425 7,294 Total current assets 84,908 138,586 Property and equipment, net 497,914 698,022 Lease and equipment deposits 1,289 1,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,247 9,709 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 7,209 7,974 Assets held for sale 57,229 12,000 Other assets 8,569 30,546 TOTAL ASSETS $ 664,365 $ 898,467 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 72,769 $ 163,550 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,443 4,880 Current maturities of operating leases 2,212 3,510 Accounts payable 64,409 58,957 Accrued compensation 11,180 10,008 Other accrued expenses 32,481 27,001 Total current liabilities 187,494 267,906 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 287,749 364,728 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,412 8,077 Deferred credits 3,275 4,617 Deferred income taxes 8,059 8,414 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,963 16,167 Other noncurrent liabilities 28,526 28,522 Total noncurrent liabilities 341,984 430,525 Total liabilities 529,478 698,431 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,312,204 (2024) and 40,940,326 (2023) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2024) and 4,899,497 (2023) warrants issued and outstanding 272,104 271,155 Accumulated deficit (137,217 ) (71,119 ) Total stockholders' equity 134,887 200,036 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 664,365 $ 898,467



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change Available seat miles (thousands) 962,669 1,002,945 (4.0 )% Block hours 43,813 45,301 (3.3 )% Average stage length (miles) 535 555 (3.6 )% Departures 24,144 24,555 (1.7 )% Passengers 1,513,581 1,500,634 0.9 % Controllable completion factor* United 99.94 % 98.83 % 1.1 % Total completion factor** United 96.86 % 96.39 % 0.5 %

*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total completion factor includes all cancellations

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss)

per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ (20,718 ) $ 810 $ (19,908 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (50,324 ) $ 2,764 $ (47,560 ) $ (1.17 ) Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8) 10,921 (427 ) 10,494 $ 0.25 21,239 (884 ) 20,355 $ 0.50 Adjusted loss (9,797 ) 383 (9,414 ) $ (0.23 ) (29,085 ) 1,880 (27,205 ) $ (0.67 ) Interest expense 9,032 12,015 Interest income (17 ) (8 ) Depreciation and amortization



9,730



15,316 Adjusted EBITDA 8,948 (1,762 ) Aircraft rent 1,684 864 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 10,632 $ (898 )

(1) $6.7 million gain from the sale of 20 engines during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) $0.3 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(3) $5.7 million and $30.5 million loss on held for sale accounting treatment during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(4) $2.0 million loss and $2.9 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5) $0.8 million loss on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(6) $2.2 million impairment fair value adjustment gain on 737 inventory during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(7) $4.3 million impairment true-up loss on held for sale accounting treatment during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(8) $0.2 million in non-recurring third party costs associated with the sale of assets during the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss)

per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ (65,971 ) $ (126 ) $ (66,097 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (97,562 ) $ 5,791 $ (91,771 ) $ (2.35 ) Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11) 43,138 82 43,220 $ 1.05 41,398 (2,459 ) 38,939 $ 1.00 Adjusted income loss (22,833 ) (44 ) (22,877 ) $ (0.56 ) (56,164 ) 3,332 (52,832 ) $ (1.36 ) Interest expense 30,832 36,321 Interest income (45 ) (128 ) Depreciation and amortization



32,846



47,060 Adjusted EBITDA 40,800 27,089 Aircraft rent 4,296 5,782 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 45,096 $ 32,871

(1) $3.7 million impairment loss on intangible asset during the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) $51.3 million and $47.2 million impairment loss on held for sale accounting treatment during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3) $0.2 million loss and $7.3 million gain from the sale of assets during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(4) $1.5 million and $1.0 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5) $6.1 million loss and $3.4 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(6) $6.5 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

(7) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

(8) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

(9) $3.2 million in non-recurring third party costs associated with the sale of assets and retirement of debt during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

(10) $0.4 million impairment true-up gain on held for sale accounting treatment during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

(11) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt during the nine months ended June 30, 2024.



