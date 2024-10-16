China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2024-2030 - Market Set to Register a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2030, to Reach USD 631.73 Million by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Diagnostics Technique (Biomarkers, Imaging Techniques), Type (Triage, Diagnosis), End-use 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's Alzheimer's disease diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 631.73 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by the country's rapidly aging population, which significantly increases the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. As China's elderly population grows, the burden of age-related cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's is intensifying, creating an urgent need for early and accurate diagnostic tools. This demographic shift has prompted a focus on expanding diagnostic capabilities and resources in urban and rural settings. Furthermore, increasing government investments and R&D studies is further propelling growth.







The government's strategic healthcare initiatives are aimed at improving neurological health. The "Healthy China 2030" plan, 'national dementia plan' and other policies underscore the importance of mental health, with specific emphasis on dementia and Alzheimer's care. As part of this framework, there is increased funding and support for research into innovative diagnostic methods, including advanced imaging technologies, biomarkers, and AI-powered cognitive assessments. Government efforts to integrate such technologies into the national healthcare system enhance accessibility to high-quality diagnostic tools, thus fostering an environment conducive to market growth.



With nearly 10 million Alzheimer's patients in China projected to rise to nearly 30 million by 2030, cognitive assessment tools are crucial for early identification and intervention, thereby enhancing Alzheimer's prevention and control efforts in the country. For instance, in September 2022, Local medical experts in Shanghai developed a digital tool to evaluate the risk of Alzheimer's disease, utilizing the MemTrax memory test and the GAMLSS statistical approach. This model establishes a normative range of metrics to assess cognitive decline across various age and educational backgrounds, facilitating large-scale screening and follow-up interventions.



Technological advancements and increasing collaboration between local and international players are further propelling the Alzheimer's diagnostics market in China. Innovations in neuroimaging, molecular diagnostics, and digital health tools are revolutionizing the diagnostic landscape, enabling more precise detection of Alzheimer's disease at earlier stages. In addition, partnerships between Chinese companies, research institutions, and global entities facilitate the exchange of expertise, accelerating the development and deployment of new diagnostic technologies tailored to the Chinese market. These collaborations foster a more dynamic and competitive environment, which drives innovation and enhances the overall quality and reach of Alzheimer's diagnostics across China.



Some of the key players in China's alzheimer's disease market include Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, C2N Diagnostics, Fujirebio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Quanterix, Sysmex, Lantheus, Siemens Healthineers, and others. These players are involved in various strategic initiatives such as product launches and approval to cater to a global clientele. For instance, in May 2024, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved AriBio to conduct a Phase III clinical trial in China for its oral Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, AR1001. This trial is likely to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AR1001, a novel drug designed to improve cognitive function in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.



China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on diagnostic techniques, the imaging techniques segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.40% in 2023. This high share is attributable to a significant shift towards more precise and early diagnosis, and techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are increasingly being utilized to identify characteristic changes in the brain, such as amyloid plaque deposition and neurofibrillary tangles, which are indicative of Alzheimer's disease

Based on type, diagnosis accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.49% in 2023. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis in managing Alzheimer's disease, driven by government initiatives and healthcare providers' efforts

Based on end use, academic and research institutes dominated with the largest market share of 47.02% in 2023. The academia and institutions are at the forefront of developing new diagnostic tools and methodologies, often in collaboration with international partners. They are actively engaged in clinical trials and studies that aim to validate novel biomarkers and imaging techniques, thereby expanding the diagnostic repertoire available to clinicians

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $287.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $631.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease

3.2.1.2. Increasing use of biomarkers in diagnosis

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of personalized products

3.2.1.4. Growing R&D studies and Government investments

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent regulations

3.3. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market: Diagnostics Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market: Diagnostics Technique Movement Analysis

4.3. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by diagnostic technique, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Biomarker

4.4.2. CSF Biomarkers

4.4.3. Blood Based Biomarker

4.5. Imaging Techniques

4.6. Genetic Testing

4.7. Cognitive Assessment Tests



Chapter 5. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 - 2030 for the following

5.5. Triage

5.6. Diagnosis

5.7. Screening



Chapter 6. China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global China Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 - 2030 for the following

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.7. Academic and Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

Quest Diagnostics

Labcorb

C2N diagnostics

FujireBio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Hoffmann-La Roche

Quanterix

Sysmex

Lantheus

Siemens Healthineers

Life Molecular Imaging

