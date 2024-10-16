German E-Commerce Payment Market Forecast Report 2024-2032: PayPal, Sofort and Mobile Wallets are Increasing in Popularity - 12.3% CAGR Forecast During 2024-2032

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany E-Commerce Payment Market Forecast Report by Type, Application and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany's E-Commerce Payment market is expected to grow from US$ 214.31 Billion in 2023 to reach US$ 609.26 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.31 % from 2024 to 2032. The region's market is experiencing strong growth due to several factors, including rising internet penetration, the quick uptake of mobile payments, and substantial growth in e-commerce.







Germany E-Commerce Payment Overview



The powerful and broad e-commerce payment business in Germany is indicative of the nation's thriving digital economy. Direct debit and credit card payments account for a sizable amount of online transactions, but other payment options such as PayPal, Sofort, and mobile wallets are also becoming more and more common. The proliferation of mobile commerce and the rise in online shopping are driving the acceptance of digital payment systems.



Germany places a high value on consumer trust, which explains why people there favor safe and dependable payment methods. For payment providers, regulatory compliance is essential, particularly with regard to data protection. Furthermore, the rise of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services is altering consumer behavior, especially with younger customers. Businesses are positioned themselves for ongoing success in a competitive context by concentrating on improving the payment experience with seamless interfaces and localized alternatives as the industry continues to expand.



Growth Drivers for the German E-Commerce Payment Market



The payments market is predicted to be driven by the high proliferation of e-commerce.



Because more people are shopping online than ever in the last several years, e-commerce is growing rapidly in the area. For example, according to EUROSTAT, 51% of European Union citizens between the ages of 16 and 74 placed online orders or purchased products and services in 2016, and that number increased to 66% in 2021.



PayPal and credit cards are accepted as payment methods by a large number of online retailers and e-commerce sites in Germany. A lot of e-commerce companies also allow customers to purchase now and pay later using invoices. E-commerce companies provide simple payment checkout solutions with a plethora of benefits. Over the course of the projection period, more growth in the e-commerce market is anticipated.



Additionally, the region's payment options are often changing. According to a PostNord research, 50% of Germans used PayPal or comparable services to pay for their online purchases; invoicing and debit or credit cards came in second and third, with 21% and 17% of respondents, respectively.



Customer Preferences



Due to a shift in their purchasing patterns toward greater flexibility and convenience, German customers are increasingly using digital payment methods. Apple Pay and Google Pay are two examples of mobile wallets that are becoming more popular because of how simple and fast they can process transactions. This tendency is especially noticeable among younger consumers who place a high importance on easy payment processes.



Additionally gaining popularity are buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) alternatives, which let customers make purchases without having to pay for them right away. This adaptability improves overall buying enjoyment and makes better budget management possible. Businesses are adjusting as these tastes change by incorporating a variety of payment options to satisfy the needs of contemporary customers.



Germany E-Commerce Payment Company Analysis



The major participants in the German E-Commerce Payment market include Amazon., American Express, Apple, Fiserv, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings and Visa.



Key Questions Answered in Report:

How big is the German E-Commerce Payment industry?

What is the German E-Commerce Payment industry growth rate?

Who are the key players in Germany's E-Commerce Payment industry?

What are the factors driving the German E-Commerce Payment industry?

Which Region held the largest market share in Germany's E-Commerce Payment industry?

What segments are covered in the German E-Commerce Payment Market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $214.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $609.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Germany





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Challenges

5 Germany E-Commerce Payment Market



6 Market Share

Type

Application

7 Type

Digital Wallet

Credit Card

Debit Card

Account-to-Account (A2A)

Buy now pay later (BNPL)

Cash on Delivery (CoD)

PrePay

Others

8 Application

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Fashion Accessories

Furniture & Appliances

Others

9 Porter's Five Analysis



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Key Players Analysis

Amazon

American Express

Apple

Fiserv

Mastercard

Paypal Holdings

Visa

