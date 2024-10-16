Fish Oil Alternatives Market Report 2024 - Key Trends Include Greater Investment in Algae Farming, Advancements in Oil Extraction Technologies and Expansion of Vegan Product Lines

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Oil Alternatives Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fish oil alternatives market size has grown strongly in recent years from $2.49 billion in 2023 to $2.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth during the historic period can be linked to several factors, heightened awareness about contaminants in fish oil, a rising incidence of fish allergies, an increase in vegetarian and vegan populations, the recognized health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, and a growing demand for dietary supplements.



The fish oil alternatives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, rising health and wellness trends, increased demand for clean-label products, regulatory pressure for sustainability, a growing market for vegan supplements, and heightened awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids.

Key trends expected to drive this growth include greater investment in algae farming, advancements in oil extraction technologies, the expansion of vegan product lines, enhanced regulatory support for sustainable alternatives, and further technological improvements in oil extraction processes.





The rise in popularity of vegan food is expected to drive growth in the fish oil alternatives market. This increase in popularity is due to heightened health awareness, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations regarding animal welfare. Vegan alternatives to fish oil, such as algae oil and flaxseed oil, offer essential omega-3 fatty acids without using animal sources. These alternatives are beneficial for cardiovascular health and provide environmentally sustainable options for vegans. For example, the International Food Information Council, a US-based nonprofit supported by the food, beverage, and agricultural industries, reported in May 2023 that the percentage of people following a vegan diet rose to 52% in 2022, up from 39% in 2021. The vegan population also increased to 2% compared to the previous year. Thus, the growing interest in vegan food is fueling the expansion of the fish oil alternatives market.



Leading companies in the fish oil alternatives market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as plant-based supplements that deliver omega-3 fatty acids without the environmental impact of fish oil. These supplements are derived from plants and provide essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for overall health. For instance, in June 2024, MegaFood, a US-based dietary supplement company, introduced the Omega 3-6-9 Supplement. This product features sustainably sourced ahiflower and fish-free algae oil, improved taste, and reduced burps thanks to careful processing and delayed-release capsules. It offers a comprehensive nutrient profile with omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids, providing a more eco-friendly, palatable, and holistic option in the fish oil alternatives market.



Major companies operating in the fish oil alternatives market are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF, Wilmar International, CHS, Dupont De Nemours, Koninklijke DSM, Croda International, Corbion, Pelagia, Omega Protein Corporation, Olvea Group, Connoils, Sonic Biochem, TerraVia Holdings, Bioway Organic Group, Veramaris, AlgiSys BioSciences, GC Rieber Oils and Medix Laboratoires.



