Middle East & Africa Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of Leading Players B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, Qatar Pharma Factory, Hospira and Evonik

The Middle East & Africa parenteral nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 346 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%. The MEA parenteral nutrition market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to various parameters such as presence of large pool of malnourished children, rising premature births, increasing adoption by healthcare settings for nutrient administration in chronically ill geriatric patients, and rising prevalence rate of cancer within the region.







Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer unswervingly influences the use of parenteral nutrition across the globe. Parenteral nutrition helps in the administration of key vital nutrients that are useful in maintaining strength, energy, and hydration level in cancer patients, thus, acting a vital impact rendering driver expected to surge market growth over the forecast period.



Similarly, predominant existence of malnourished children and premature neonates that require these nutrients, is expected to further propel the growth. According to statistics published by the Knoema, a public data platform, the prevalence of the malnutrition in Middle East and North Africa in 2013 was around 6.04%, however, it has witnessed a decline over the period of time.



Middle East & Africa Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Highlights

Single dose amino acid solutions held a dominant share in 2023. This dominance is governed by the influx of innovative products. In addition, these innovative formulations are more efficient and cause lesser adverse effects.

Intravenous lipid emulsions are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Drug delivery through lipid emulsion is expected to showcase promising results as it results in minimal adverse effects such as irritation, pain, and thrombophlebitis.

Adults dominated the market and accounted for 85.9% in 2023. The compromised gastrointestinal function, prolonged malnutrition, and increased malnutrition in adults drive the segmental growth.

Cancer care dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 16.9% in 2023. It can be attributed to the rising cancer cases in the Middle East and African region.

Institutional sales channels dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 49.2% in 2023. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the increasing allowance for the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices and parenteral nutrition solutions in settings such as hospitals and clinics.

The leading players in the Middle East & Africa Parenteral Nutrition market include:

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi

Qatar Pharma Factory

Hospira (now part of Pfizer Inc.)

Evonik

