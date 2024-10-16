Circana Reports Modest Gains in 2024 Back-to-School Tech Sales Amid Consumer Caution

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — Oct. 16, 2024 — United States back-to-school technology sales for 2024 showed a modest 1% revenue increase over last year, with average selling prices (ASPs) rising by 2%, according to Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Among the 24 technology category groups tracked, 15 groups experienced a year-over-year decline, while nine groups saw positive growth, reflecting the ongoing caution consumers are exercising in the current economic climate.

Among the top performers, wearables and health technology revenue surged to $607.9 million, an increase of more than 26%, making them the strongest categories of the 2024 back-to-school season. Tablets also experienced significant growth, with a 17% rise in sales. This growth was fueled by a combination of end-of-life cycles for devices purchased during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic years and aggressive discounting across top-selling models.

While the PC category as a whole experienced a slight downturn, key segments provided bright spots. Desktop revenue declined by 10%, yet gaming desktops saw a 27% revenue boost, driven by increased demand for high-performance setups. Meanwhile, notebook sales remained flat, though Windows-based devices outperformed other operating systems during the 2024 back-to-school period.

“Consumers had their sights set on getting the most bang for their buck, leaning heavily on promotions this back-to-school season,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and industry analyst, B2B Technology, Circana. “As we move closer to the holiday season, we expect many shoppers to hold off on making larger tech purchases, particularly for higher-priced items, in anticipation of deeper discounts during Cyber Week. Retailers will need to be more strategic with their promotional offerings to capture the attention of these value-driven consumers.”

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Media Contact

Janine Marshall

janine.marshall@circana.com