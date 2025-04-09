Circana Announces for 2024 U.S. CPG Growth Leaders

Chicago, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC , released the 13th annual 2024 U.S. CPG Growth Leaders report today. The report identifies the strategies and trends powering the success of top consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies ranging from $100 million to $8 billion or more in annual sales across the U.S. retail landscape.

The findings highlight the industry’s shifting dynamics, as smaller CPG companies and private labels take center stage, leveraging innovation and value-driven strategies to outperform their peers. Circana’s proprietary “5 Cs of Success” framework has emerged as a defining playbook for category leaders, emphasizing Community Connections, Comprehensive Value, Collaborative Growth, Catering to Multi-Pronged Wellness, and Company Culture.

“As the industry continues to evolve, our research underscores just how critical it is for CPG leaders to stay agile, consumer-focused, and purpose-driven,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana. “The ability to build authentic connections with consumers, offer comprehensive value, and align with today’s wellness-driven and socially conscious shoppers is what separates the standouts from the pack. These findings provide a roadmap for driving success in 2025 and beyond.”

Key insights from the report:

The Rise of Smaller CPGs and Private Labels

Smaller manufacturers are driving significant growth, bolstered by lower barriers to entry, expanding emerging channels, and a shifting preference for value-oriented and premium private label offerings. These companies have gained traction through their ability to adapt quickly and meet niche consumer needs in an increasingly competitive market.

The “5 Cs of Success”

The research identifies five key focus areas as critical to CPG performance in 2024:

Community Connections : Winning brands are engaging with increasingly fragmented consumer groups, leveraging social platforms and real-time feedback to drive personalized experiences.

Comprehensive Value : Differentiated products that balance quality, affordability, and purpose resonate strongly with today's consumers.

Collaborative Growth: From co-branding to exclusive retail partnerships, strategic collaborations are extending market reach and driving innovation.

Catering to Multi-Pronged Wellness: Leading brands are addressing the harmonized wellness needs of consumers, including for physical, mental, and social well-being.

Company Culture: Organizations with a shared mission, enhanced by AI-driven innovation and agility, are cultivating positive cultures that sustain growth.

Consumer-Centric Strategies Drive ROI

Companies prioritizing consumer needs and fostering authenticity are thriving in 2024. From premium experiences and sustainable packaging to tailored wellness initiatives, organizations investing in personalization are building lasting connections and brand loyalty. Circana’s research further highlights the power of digital and social media platforms in igniting consumer trends. Case studies included in the report showcase how brands like Liquid I.V., Good Culture, and e.l.f. Beauty are reshaping the way consumers engage with products through targeted influencer partnerships and viral campaigns.

Growth Leader Rankings

Constellation Brands was the 2024 Growth Leader among $8 billion-plus companies with leading sales growth and market share performance. The Coca-Cola Company, P&G, Unilever, and Kimberly-Clark completed the top five companies in this group.

Celsius energy drinks topped the list of $2.5-$8 billion companies, followed by Chobani, Driscoll’s, Ferrara, and Froneri Ice Cream. Among $1-$2.5 billion companies, e.l.f. Beauty led the list, followed by Freshpet, Daisy, BellRing Brands, and Bausch + Lomb.

The $500 million-$1 billion group is led by poppi soda and also includes Milo’s Tea Company, Kerrygold, and Vital Farms. Sol de Janeiro led the $100-$500 million group, which also includes Chomps beef sticks, Good Culture cottage cheese, and BeatBox Beverages.

“The 2024 Growth Leaders didn’t just adapt to challenges in the market; they set the pace for innovation,” added Lyons Wyatt. “Whether through strategic use of technology, fostering internal collaboration, or delivering products with unmatched value propositions, these leaders are demonstrating how to achieve sustainable growth.”

