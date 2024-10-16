Verizon to grant $73K to DC-area Latino-serving orgs, host panel, take headshots at networking event

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating $73,300 in new Verizon donations to local Latino-serving organizations that boost workforce development, digital inclusion and small businesses, the company will host its second Washington, D.C.-area “Connected By Culture” event Oct. 17 at the Verizon store at 1701 Rockville Pike in Rockville, Md.



With a theme of “Innovadores del Futuro – Empowering Rising Latino Community Tech Leaders,” the Oct. 17 event will connect community members with career and networking opportunities from 3 to 6 p.m. In the spirit of the recently concluded Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15), the celebration reinforces Verizon’s year-round dedication to and investment in the Latino community, as it follows comparable “Connected By Culture” celebrations held earlier this year in D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City and Boston.



The Oct. 17 “Connected By Culture” event will feature top leaders – many of whom are from Maryland – supporting the next generation of Latino community leaders pursuing careers in tech and entrepreneurship; offer free professional headshots; foster networking opportunities; highlight ongoing Verizon initiatives that bolster the community; and stage a performance showcasing a Baila4Life dance ensemble.



Starting at 5 p.m., a workforce development panel discussion will feature insights from influential leaders in the Latino community, including Adriana Dawson, Community Engagement Director, Verizon ; Cristina Oviedo, Howard County Liaison, Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ; Francisco Cartagena, Program Manager, Bowie State University Women’s Center ; Frank Chambergo, Part-Time Faculty, IgnITe Hub, Montgomery College ; and Leo Hernandez, Small Business Development Manager, Latino Economic Development Center .



“Verizon’s ‘Connected By Culture’ event series highlights the impactful contributions of Latino leaders and their organizations helping to move our communities forward, and our next event in Rockville does just that while celebrating the local Latino community,” said Mario Acosta Velez, a Senior Director of Local Engagement and Responsible Business for Verizon. “This serves as a testament of our commitment to serve our customers, communities and partners with pride and culture.”



“As we continue to foster innovation and business growth in Maryland, it is essential that we create pathways for the next generation of Hispanics/Latinos,” said Marco V Ávila, P.E. President/CEO & Chairman of the Board, Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Verizon’s ‘Connected By Culture’ series not only provides immediate opportunities but also helps to build a stronger, more inclusive future for Hispanics/Latinos in technology and entrepreneurship across the state of Maryland.”



Verizon’s $73,300 in combined donations renew or establish partnerships with six local Latino-serving organizations: Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , the Latino Economic Development Center , ignITe Hub Montgomery College , Baila4Life , Latin American Youth Center and the Maryland Women’s Business Center .



Aligning with Verizon’s responsible-business plan , the Connected By Culture series reinforces Verizon’s continuing commitment to workforce development, including the Verizon Skill Forward program, which provides access to free skills building online courses . With no prior experience or college degree required, Verizon Skill Forward participants can access self-paced, expert-led free online courses designed by universities and industry experts for one year, including dedicated courses in Spanish.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.