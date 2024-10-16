Opto Semiconductors Market Size to Reach USD 154.39 Billion by 2032, at 11.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by S&S Insider

Pune, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the S&S Insider, “The Opto Semiconductors Market Size was valued at USD 56.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 154.39 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Expanding Adoption of Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications

The rapid expansion of the automotive and consumer electronics industries is a primary market driver for Opto semiconductors. As automakers shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Opto semiconductors are becoming integral to vehicle safety, infotainment, and lighting systems. Simultaneously, consumer electronics are increasingly adopting optoelectronic components such as LEDs, sensors, and display technologies to enhance energy efficiency and performance. This trend is expected to escalate further with innovations in smart homes, wearables, and IoT-connected devices, providing robust growth opportunities for the Opto semiconductors market.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd . (LEDs, Optical Sensors)

. (LEDs, Optical Sensors) Sony Corporation (Image Sensors, Optical Devices)

(Image Sensors, Optical Devices) Osram Licht AG (LEDs, Laser Diodes)

(LEDs, Laser Diodes) Broadcom Inc . (Optical Transceivers, Infrared Emitters)

. (Optical Transceivers, Infrared Emitters) ON Semiconductor Corporation (Photodiodes, LED Drivers)

(Photodiodes, LED Drivers) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Optocouplers, Infrared Emitters)

(Optocouplers, Infrared Emitters) ROHM Semiconductor (Laser Diodes, LEDs)

(Laser Diodes, LEDs) Cree, Inc . (Wolfspeed) (Silicon Carbide (SiC) LEDs, Power Semiconductors)

. (Wolfspeed) (Silicon Carbide (SiC) LEDs, Power Semiconductors) Lumentum Holdings Inc . (Laser Diodes, Optical Communication Components)

. (Laser Diodes, Optical Communication Components) AMS AG (Ambient Light Sensors, Proximity Sensors)

(Ambient Light Sensors, Proximity Sensors) Nichia Corporation (High-Intensity LEDs, Laser Diodes)

(High-Intensity LEDs, Laser Diodes) Infineon Technologies AG (Optical Sensors, LED Drivers)

AG (Optical Sensors, LED Drivers) Toshiba Corporation (Optoelectronic Devices, Laser Diodes)

(Optoelectronic Devices, Laser Diodes) Renesas Electronics Corporation (LED Drivers, Optical Sensors)

(LED Drivers, Optical Sensors) II-VI Incorporated (Laser Diodes, Photonic Devices)

(Laser Diodes, Photonic Devices) Lite-On Technology Corporation (LEDs, Optocouplers)

(LEDs, Optocouplers) Panasonic Corporation (LEDs, Phototransistors)

(LEDs, Phototransistors) Acuity Brands, Inc. (LED Lighting Solutions, Intelligent Lighting Controls)

(LED Lighting Solutions, Intelligent Lighting Controls) Sharp Corporation (Optical Sensors, LEDs)

(Optical Sensors, LEDs) Fujitsu Limited (Optoelectronic Components, Laser Diodes)

Opto Semiconductors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 56.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 154.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.8% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (LED and Li-Fi Equipment, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers, Laser Diode, Optical down converters, Laser Levelling and Gyroscopes, Others)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Information Processing and Telecommunications, Automotive Applications, Industrial, Medical Application, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Changing the Impact of UV-C Technology on Health and Safety in the Opto Semiconductors Market

• The Increasing Popularity of Optoelectronics Manufacturing Services Outsourcing

Opto Semiconductors Market to Thrive Amid Growing Demand for UV-C LEDs, Contactless Technology, and Energy-Efficient Lighting

The Opto Semiconductors market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising demand for UV-C LEDs in healthcare and public spaces, along with the increasing adoption of contactless technologies and LED lighting. Advances in optoelectronic materials and miniaturization further fuel market expansion, while energy-efficient solutions like LED lighting are projected to reduce energy use by 50-75%, positioning opto semiconductors as key enablers of sustainability and innovation.

Polymatech's Strategic Investment Fuels Growth in Opto Semiconductors Market amid Rising Demand for 5G, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Solutions

The Opto Semiconductors market is witnessing rapid expansion across telecommunications, automotive, and medical sectors. Polymatech Electronics' USD 16.2 million investment in a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bahrain signals the growing focus on opto-semiconductors like LEDs and lasers, driven by 5G/6G advancements and sustainability needs. With plans to increase chip production, Polymatech’s move underscores the market's shift toward smaller, more efficient devices and cutting-edge solutions.

Opto Semiconductors Market Surges with LED, Li-Fi, and Consumer Electronics Innovation

In 2023, LED and Li-Fi equipment dominated the Opto Semiconductors market, capturing a 35% revenue share. The widespread use of energy-efficient LED technology in lighting, automotive, and consumer electronics, along with advancements in Li-Fi for fast data transmission, are key growth drivers. Companies like Philips Lighting and pureLiFi are pushing innovation in smart lighting and secure wireless communication. Increased R&D efforts in LEDs and Li-Fi for IoT and augmented reality further boost market growth.

In 2023, the consumer electronics sector dominated the Opto Semiconductors market with a 40 % revenue share, driven by the growing demand for high-tech gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices. Companies like Samsung and Apple have fueled this growth through innovations like Samsung’s Galaxy S23 OLED screens and Apple’s iPhone 15 LiDAR technology, enhancing visuals and augmented reality. The rise of smart home devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Nest, equipped with Optoelectronic sensors, is further propelling market expansion, pushing continuous innovation in the sector.

Regional Dynamics in the Opto Semiconductors Market: Asia-Pacific's Dominance and North America's Rapid Growth

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the Opto Semiconductors market with a 35% revenue share, driven by its strong electronics-manufacturing base and rising demand for consumer electronics. Companies like Sony and Panasonic spearhead innovation, with Sony introducing advanced Optoelectronic image sensors and Panasonic unveiling next-gen OLED displays. The region's growth is further fueled by the increasing adoption of smart devices and IoT in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, alongside significant 5G infrastructure investments from companies like Huawei and ZTE, solidifying its market dominance.

In 2023, North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Opto Semiconductors market, fueled by technological innovation and strong demand for advanced solutions. Companies like Intel and Broadcom are leading this growth, with Intel introducing photonic integrated circuits for data centers and Broadcom launching optical transceivers for 5G. Additionally, the automotive sector is driving demand for Optoelectronic components in advanced driver-assistance systems.

Recent Development

(August 12, 2024): Indian opto-semiconductor manufacturer Polymatech has acquired a U.S.-based semiconductor equipment provider focused on packaging and testing. This acquisition aims to create an integrated chipmaking business across various sectors. Additionally, Tata has begun construction on its first integrated circuit (IC) backend facility in Assam, enhancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

(September 16, 2024): Polymatech, based in Chennai, plans to establish a semiconductor unit in Bahrain, expanding its opto-semiconductor presence. The company, which specializes in opto-semiconductor chips for LEDs, lasers, and photodetectors, is now focusing on power semiconductors and data transmission technologies, including 5G and 6G chips, after acquiring a California firm.

Recent Development (August 12, 2024): Intel's telecommunications division is facing significant cost cuts due to disappointing financial results. Analysts are concerned that many telecom operators doubt Intel's General Purpose Processing (GPP) approach, which could lead to major impacts from these reductions.

