MCQ Markets Announces Lamborghini Giveaway: Enter to Win a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets is pleased to announce an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts and thrill seekers alike – the chance to win a Lamborghini valued at over $187,000. This iconic supercar, along with a trip to Miami, could all be yours - and here's how.

How to Enter:

Visit www.mcqmarkets.com Fill out the official entry form.

For 1 additional entry, complete the following steps:

Include your Instagram handle in the entry form. Follow @mcqmarkets on Instagram. Tag 2 friends in the comments on the giveaway post. Like the post and comment where you’d drive the Lamborghini, using the hashtag #MCQMarketsGiveaway.

Along with the car, the grand prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Miami for an exclusive presentation event. The trip includes one-way economy airfare from the major airport nearest the winner’s residence and two nights of hotel accommodations (ARV: up to $2,000). Total ARV of Grand Prize: $189,000. The winner must pick up the car in Miami and attend the presentation between February 26 and March 3, 2025.

The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on October 7, 2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on January 15, 2025.

The giveaway is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (excluding Hawaii) and the District of Columbia, as well as Canada (excluding Quebec), who have reached the age of majority in their state or province. Full eligibility details and official rules can be found on the entry page.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. For more information, please visit: https://www.mcqmarkets.com/

No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement filed by the issuer with the SEC has been qualified by the SEC, any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of acceptance given after the date of qualification. An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. You must read the offering documents filed with the SEC before investing and the additional information available at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2025795/000149315224023512/partiiandiii.htm

Prize: 2015 White Lamborghini Huracan with 27,000 miles

Contact Information:

MCQ Markets Media Contact

Email: press@mcqmarkets.com

