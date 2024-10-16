Rocket Software's GenAI Advancements for Hybrid Cloud Revolutionize Mainframe and Cloud Integration

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, Inc. (“Rocket Software”), a global technology leader in modernization software, is advancing its mission of supporting enterprises at every stage of their modernization journey by expanding its Hybrid Cloud solutions to include cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) functionality. These enhancements harness GenAI and automation to streamline the modernization of the business applications and data upon which businesses run. The goal of the new capabilities is to improve organizational agility and decision-making by unlocking the value of these applications and data, bridging them into hybrid cloud strategies.



Global enterprises recognize AI's role in enhancing efficiency and performance both in application modernization and in the broader scheme of enhancing organizational value. According to a 2024 Forrester survey commissioned by Rocket Software, 66% of respondents report that AI has significantly boosted efficiency in their IT modernization efforts, while 59% note improved technological capabilities for both employees and customers.

"A number of industries are facing increasing pressure to prioritize decision-making for operational performance and risk management," said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “The new and enhanced products in our Hybrid Cloud solution suite accelerate application understanding, streamline data integration, and enhance productivity. With over 34 years of experience, we have a unique vantage point from which we can help organizations unlock value from core business applications, while future-proofing operations.”

Rocket Software continues to enhance its Hybrid Cloud solutions, enabling customers to take advantage of scalable, cost-efficient GenAI and automation in a safe way, that prioritizes robust security and regulatory compliance. This reflects the company’s commitment to delivering customer value through innovation, evidenced by the introduction of new and upgraded products, including:

Rocket® Content Smart Chat: Provides a secure conversational AI interface for sensitive document access and querying, streamlining unstructured data classification, while ensuring regulatory compliance by keeping critical data in protected governance environments. Rocket Software was recognized as a Major Player in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Content Services, in part for its SmartChat Feature, underscoring its innovation in delivering intelligent, scalable, and AI-driven content services.





Rocket® Enterprise Suite: Provides an AI natural language assistant to facilitate code analysis and accelerate mainframe application modernization and cloud transitions, enhancing developer productivity by simplifying complex code and the migration to cloud-native environments. Enterprise Suite is a key capability in modernization solutions from major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) like Amazon Web Services® (AWS®), Google® Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft® Azure®.





Provides an AI natural language assistant to facilitate code analysis and accelerate mainframe application modernization and cloud transitions, enhancing developer productivity by simplifying complex code and the migration to cloud-native environments. Enterprise Suite is a key capability in modernization solutions from major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) like Amazon Web Services (AWS ), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure . Rocket® Visual COBOL®: Employs an AI natural language assistant to simplify COBOL code understanding, modernize applications, and ensure seamless integration with hybrid cloud environments. This reduces the learning curve for developers, accelerating the modernization of distributed COBOL applications and integrating seamlessly with hybrid cloud infrastructures while preserving core business logic.



"Following the acquisition of AMC, Rocket Software is releasing new functionality in less than six months—an uncommon move in the industry where many mature software companies tend to slow down evolution after an acquisition,” said Peter Rutten, Research Vice-President, Performance Intensive Computing, IDC, “This rapid progression highlights Rocket's commitment to enhancing support for mainframe and distributed COBOL application modernization and re-platforming in alignment with hybrid cloud and migration strategies."

These new additions will join the company’s existing Hybrid Cloud solutions including Rocket® Data Intelligence, Rocket® Data Replicate and Sync, Rocket® Mobius®, Rocket® Cloud Connector, and Rocket® Data Virtualization, to round out the suite and further enhance end-to-end modernization and real-time data management.

To learn more about these GenAI advancements and Rocket Software’s complete Hybrid Cloud solutions, visit its website here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

