Vista America Celebrates a Year of Service and Innovation

Columbus, Ohio October 16, 2024: Vista America, an operating partner of Vista—the world’s leading global business aviation company—celebrates a milestone year, establishing a new benchmark in business aviation services across the United States.

Vista America, which operates the Vista Members’ fleet in the U.S. for VistaJet and XO clients, has successfully established Vista’s reputation for excellence in the region. Through operational expertise, infrastructure, and a world-class team of aviation professionals, Vista America delivers flight operations, maintenance, and aircraft management services of the highest caliber. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides in enhancing its capabilities, setting new standards for business aviation.

David Stanley, President of Vista America: “I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team at Vista America. This first year has been a journey of growth, expanding our capabilities and making a meaningful impact in the world of business aviation across the region—all thanks to the dedication of the people who make it happen, working around the clock every day of the year. Their commitment to excellence and passion for what they do is the heart of our success.

As we look to the future, we will continue investing in our people and our business, ensuring that Vista America evolves, expands, and strengthens the key pillars that define our success.”

As part of this commitment, Vista America will bring a full motion Bombardier Challenger 300/350 simulator to Columbus, Ohio, where its headquarters is located. This investment underscores Vista America's dedication to enhancing training quality and operational excellence, ensuring best-in-class safety.

One of Vista America's key advantages is its fleet flexibility. Supported by access to Vista's extensive global infrastructure, the company can relocate aircraft across regions to meet demand and adapt to market conditions. For example, this summer, Vista America moved aircraft to Europe to meet peak demand around the Mediterranean, demonstrating its agility and commitment to client satisfaction while offering crew members valuable international experience through rotational assignments. The same flexibility can be leveraged when the U.S. enters its peak period.

Vista America passengers now benefit from Vista’s strategic partnership with Hertz, one of the largest and most recognized vehicle rental companies in the world. As part of this collaboration, dedicated Hertz agents will work closely with the Client Services team to seamlessly integrate air and ground transportation. This partnership aims to provide clients with enhanced service, offering year-round benefits and key support during peak periods.

In its inaugural year, Vista America brought a fleet of dedicated Bombardier Global 7500s to the U.S. market, providing clients with guaranteed access to the world’s fastest and longest-range business jet, ideal for both domestic and intercontinental travel. To demonstrate the exceptional capabilities of the Global 7500, the company embarked on its first-ever U.S. tour, visiting key destinations such as New York, Palm Beach, Dallas, and Los Angeles, offering VistaJet clients firsthand experience of its performance and connectivity.

Safety remains the cornerstone of Vista America’s operations. By consistently exceeding the highest global standards in flight operations, training, maintenance, and compliance, Vista America1 not only achieved the prestigious Wyvern Wingman® certification through WYVERN's Flight Leader Program®—which audits adherence to one of the most rigorous safety practices in private aviation—but continues to surpass these benchmarks. The company's commitment to safety and crew training is ingrained in its culture, emphasizing proactive problem-solving, teamwork, and innovation, resulting in one of the highest safety ratings in the industry.

Vista America's dedication to service excellence distinguishes it as an industry leader. By investing in developing the most professional talent, it has achieved service standards that are globally recognized as the best. Cabin Hosts undergo a comprehensive 15-day training program at the Vista America Academy, followed by up to 10 customer flights under the guidance of a trainer, guaranteeing consistent quality and individual growth. This training, combined with specialized programs to align with the standards of the British Butler Institute, Norland College, and MedAire, ensures a superior in-flight experience that includes expertise in hospitality, safety, and specialized care. Additionally, a pet-first aid training program was introduced to ensure even pets receive exceptional care.

In its first year, Vista America earned the distinction of being a Certified™ Great Place To Work®, highlighting its leadership in workplace culture and dedication to creating a rewarding experience for employees. Vista America's culture of opportunity includes unique incentive programs, such as access to the Vista Members' fleet when not in use by clients. This allows employees to fully experience the client journey, gaining valuable insights that contribute directly to service excellence. By focusing on employee satisfaction and career development, Vista America attracts and retains top talent.

After a successful first year, Vista America is poised to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, client service, and operational excellence. The upcoming delivery of the full motion simulator, ongoing fleet enhancements, and strategic partnerships demonstrate a dedication to continuous improvement and client satisfaction.

