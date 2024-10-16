Daye North America Licenses Snapper® Brand

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton has entered into a licensing agreement with Daye North America for the iconic Snapper brand.

Daye, which manufactures several lines of outdoor power equipment brands, will bring Snapper to mass retail, e-commerce, and dealer direct as early as spring 2025.

Founded in 1951 and acquired by Briggs & Stratton in 2004, the Snapper brand has had many “firsts” including the introduction of the industry’s first rotary blade mower.

“It was important to us to find a license partner focused on taking Snapper into the future and introducing it to a new generation of homeowners. We feel that DAYE is the right partner to do just that,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “We were impressed by their plans to support the brand with national programs across several major retailers and to provide new life to the Snapper brand within the dealer channel.”

“Briggs & Stratton is a valued partner for Daye and has played a major role in our global growth,” said Matt Ragland, CEO of Daye North America. “We are honored to continue our partnership by bringing an exciting line of products to market under the iconic Snapper brand.”

The range of existing outdoor power equipment brands manufactured by Daye gives the company economies of scale that will allow them to manufacture and market a robust line of Snapper products. Initial plans call for chore tools, riding lawn tractors, zero turn mowers, walk mowers, and battery products including a 60V chore line-up with a brushless blower, string trimmer, and 22-inch self-propelled mower.

Briggs & Stratton and Daye have a history of partnership including existing license agreements in place for the Murray brand.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

About Daye North America

Daye North America is the US sales and marketing subsidiary for Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of gas and battery-powered outdoor gardening equipment. Founded in 2006, the company currently operates manufacturing and sales facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, delivering quality innovative outdoor power solutions for consumers worldwide.

