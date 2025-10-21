Billy Goat Moves to Next-Generation Manufacturing Plant to Better Serve Customers and Continue 50-Year Legacy of Innovation

Lee's Summit, MO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat , a leading brand of specialty turf care equipment and a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton , is entering an exciting new chapter in its 50-year history. After five decades of growth in Lee’s Summit, MO, the company has commenced manufacturing operations at its new North American facility located in Munnsville, NY, designed to enhance product innovation, production capacity and customer experience.

"This is a pivotal moment in the 50-year history of the Billy Goat brand," said Pierre Pereira, general manager, Billy Goat. "This move modernizes our manufacturing operations, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge products, reliable service and new innovations for the professionals and homeowners who depend on our products daily.”

The new next-generation manufacturing plant represents a strategic leap forward from Billy Goat’s original Lee’s Summit location and satellite warehouse. Centralizing operations under one roof will increase capacity and efficiency, and accelerate the delivery of products to customers worldwide. This transition represents a significant investment in the future of the brand and its commitment to both its customers and the specialty turf care market.

The company will continue to operate a satellite office in Lee’s Summit, preserving its Missouri heritage and ensuring a smooth transition for its team and customers.

“As we look ahead, our commitment remains unchanged,” Pereira added. “We’re investing in the future so our customers can continue to count on Billy Goat to "take the chore out of the chore" by supporting them with the most innovative and high-quality equipment that makes their work faster and easier. The new Munnsville facility—which will leverage Briggs & Stratton’s existing 117-year manufacturing expertise —is designed to uphold that commitment for decades to come.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

