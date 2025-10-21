Vanguard to Showcase Advanced Battery Technology and Enhanced Engine Lineup at Equip Exposition 2025

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard will showcase its powerful lineup of commercial gas engines and battery solutions at the Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 22-24. As a trusted power expert, for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Vanguard will display its latest innovations as part of the Briggs & Stratton exhibit in indoor booth #5016 and the outdoor demo area #6480D.

Briggs & Stratton’s theme for this year's show, "For Pros. By Pros.," underscores Vanguard's legacy of understanding the rigorous demands of the commercial turf industry and engineering power solutions that drive customer success. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Vanguard application experts and experience the latest in power innovation, including swappable battery technology, a connectivity-enabling mobile app for Vanguard™ batteries, and significant performance upgrades to the Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ engine series.

“Our customers operate in demanding environments every day, and the equipment they depend on needs to be productive, reliable and efficient,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “At Vanguard, we are committed to being the trusted expert our OEM partners can rely on. Whether it's our cutting-edge battery technology or our rugged commercial engines, we are dedicated to providing the right power solution to meet the specific needs of the job. We look forward to connecting with attendees at Equip and demonstrating how our products are truly built for pros, by pros.”

Powering the Future with Advanced Vanguard Battery Technology

Vanguard will have its full range of commercial lithium-ion battery packs on display, showcasing both fixed and swappable configurations that provide reliable power, require no maintenance and deliver a lower total cost of ownership. It is also unveiling a new mobile app that enhances the user experience for its entire battery lineup. The app connects to the batteries via Bluetooth®, providing live status updates, performance data and the ability to perform firmware updates, putting more control and information directly into the hands of the user.

A highlight of the display is the 1.5kWh¹ Commercial Battery Pack (Si1.5) . This swappable battery is engineered for efficiency, versatility and continuous runtime. Its exchangeable design allows users to easily swap packs between applications on the jobsite, minimizing downtime. Key features include:

A standard charge time of just 75 minutes with a compatible Vanguard charger 2 .

. A standard interface for seamless integration across multiple product platforms.

Robust construction tested to withstand abuse, debris and dirt.

To demonstrate the new battery's capabilities, the Classen ® TR-20eV Turf Rake, powered by the Si1.5 , will be on display, offering a quiet, emission-free solution for commercial turf care renovation.

The display will also include the 24V 3.5kWh 1 Battery (Fi3.5) , 5kWh 1 Battery (Fi5.0) and the 7kWh1 Battery (Fi7.0) in both long and tall configurations. All Vanguard batteries are backed by an eight-year commercial limited warranty3 and supported by the Briggs & Stratton dealer network.

Proven Performance: The Next Evolution of Vanguard Engines

Vanguard has introduced significant performance and durability upgrades to its Vanguard BIG BLOCK engine series . Engineered for unrelenting productivity and commercial-grade quality, the enhanced BIG BLOCK engines feature:

A redesigned cylinder head, featuring more cooling fins and aluminum, works in tandem with an optimized airflow system to allow the engine to run up to 60°F cooler in harsh conditions compared to the previous model.

Optimized starting and cold-crank power, alongside upgraded wire harnesses and starter motors for ultimate reliability.

Alongside the improved BIG BLOCK engines, Vanguard will showcase its comprehensive lineup of Single-Cylinder Horizontal Shaft engines , including the premium Vanguard 160, 200, 300 and 400 models known for features like TransportGuard ® and superior air filtration. The exhibit will also feature the hardworking Briggs & Stratton™ XR Series , including the XR 5.0 and XR 6.5 models.

Attendees can also learn more about proven Vanguard innovations like the Oil Guard™ System , which extends oil change intervals to 500 hours, and the Briggs & Stratton™ CXi Series engines with Oil Xtend , designed for reduced maintenance and increased uptime. Attendees can test their maintenance skills in the Quick Change Challenge, a timed, hands-on competition at the outdoor booth where the fastest person to change the air and oil filter on a CXi engine wins a daily prize.

Visit Vanguard at Equip Exposition in the Briggs & Stratton indoor booth #5016 and outdoor demo area #6480D , October 22-24.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

2When the battery temperature is <30°C at the start of charging with the Vanguard 1425W Battery Charger

3See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

###