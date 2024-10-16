Plasma Therapy Market to Reach USD 1087.0 Million by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Medical Applications and Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments

Pune, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ Plasma Therapy Market Size - USD 417.0 million in 2023 is anticipated to reach USD 1087.0 million by 2032. During the forecast period, of 2024-2032, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.25%.”

Market Overview:

Plasma therapy is a novel department in regenerative medicine that continues to gain popularity in healing soft tissue injuries, facilitating wound healing, and supporting cosmetic procedures.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and an Aging Population. Advances in the supply chain have improved access to plasma therapy products, with advancements in the extraction of plasma continuing to advance the safety and efficacy features of plasma therapy products. This has also allowed plasma therapy to expand into other fields of medical applications by growing clinical trials and approvals of regulatory agencies in neurology and cardiovascular medical application fields.

Plasma therapy is also rapidly gaining popularity in sports medicine besides cosmetic applications like hair restorations and skin rejuvenation. The robust supply in the market can be due to the market share of popular companies, other than the growing number of research houses that are investing in plasma-based treatments.





Download PDF Sample of Plasma Therapy Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2494

Key Companies:

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BioLife Plasma Services

Octapharma

Grifols S.A.

Biotest

CSL Ltd.

Grifols International S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB S.A.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

China Biologic Products, Inc.

Plasma Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 417.0 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1087.0 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.25% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF))

• By Source (Autologous, Allogenic)

• By Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions) Key Drivers • Increased public awareness and technological advancements enhance the value of plasma-derived treatments in managing severe health conditions.

If You Need Any Customization on Plasma Therapy Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2494

Market Share Analysis:

By Type

Pure PRP captures the largest market share. In 2023 Pure PRP accounted for close to 40.0% of the revenue in the plasma therapy market. Its extensive application in multiple medical treatments- orthopedics, dermatology, and dental treatments validated it as one. With a high concentration of platelets in Pure PRP, healing is quick, and recovery time is minimal. This has both the health care professionals and patients taking a preference for it. Extraction techniques have been improving progressively, thereby raising the efficiency of Pure PRP, which positively impacts the worldwide application.

By Source

The highest revenue share of 65.0% was registered in 2023 by autologous plasma. It is in high demand because of its safe nature; it uses the patient's blood, which evades the possibility of disease transmission and allergic reactions. Autologous plasma therapy is very much accepted by practitioners since it is very efficient and patient-friendly.

By Application

As of 2023, the market share of orthopedics was approximately 45.0%. The incidence of sports-related injuries is rising, and there is a need for minimally invasive treatments, thereby boosting this segment's growth. Healing time concerning injuries to joints and soft tissues is considerably faster in plasma therapy; therefore, the most in-demand treatment in orthopedic practice.

By End User

Hospitals and clinics remained the largest contributors, accounting for nearly 70.0% of the revenue share in 2023. This is because hospitals and clinics have an existing infrastructure, well-trained specialists, and are accessible to advanced technologies. Therefore, they remain the primary facilitators of plasma therapies. Overall, patients visiting these sites are mainly for trauma-related conditions like sports medicine and orthopedic surgeries, which make extensive use of plasma therapy.

Regional Analysis:

North America is considered the market leader in 2023, holding the highest share of the plasma therapy market. This can be ascribed to its better healthcare infrastructure higher prevalence of sports injuries within the region and increased awareness regarding regenerative treatments. In this region, the U.S. has been majorly contributing to the market, and several key companies such as Terumo Corporation and Arthrex have led innovation in plasma therapy. The adoption of PRP for both medical and cosmetic purposes, such as orthopedic treatments and aesthetic procedures, has furthered the market's position in that region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Strong growth is expected due to the rapid adoption of plasma therapy in countries such as China, Japan, and India, driven by growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness regarding regenerative medicine. Large corporations like Regen Lab SA are experiencing more opportunities in this region owing to increased demand for aesthetic treatments and minimally invasive procedures. The healthcare system is improving, coupled with research and development, will be another growth booster in this region.

Buy Full Research Report on Plasma Therapy Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2494

Recent Developments:

June 2023: EmCyte Corporation introduced the Pure PRP III system, which gives better platelet concentration and a better prognosis for healing.

March 2024: Arthrex launched its new autologous plasma system for more rapid preparation and delivery at outpatient facilities.

August 2023: Regen Lab SA developed a novel plasma-derived product focused on dermatologic uses for hair regeneration as well as skin rejuvenation.

February 2024: Terumo Corporation revealed its new generation of PRP, which the company said would be much friendlier and much more efficient in concentrating platelets.

July 2024: Medtronic enters into partnerships with several research centers to test PRP for cardiovascular treatment. Trials for this are scheduled to start in 2025.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Application Volume: Production and source volumes of pharmaceuticals.

5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, by Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, by Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and Supply Chain Strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation, by Type

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Pure PRP

7.3 Leucocyte-rich PRP

7.4 Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)

7.5 Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

8. Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation, by Source

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Autologous

8.3 Allogenic

9. Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation, by Application

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Orthopedics

9.3 Dermatology

9.4 Dental

9.5 Cardiac Muscle Injury

9.6 Nerve Injury

9.7 Others

10. Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation, by End User

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2 Hospitals & Clinics

10.3 Research Institutions

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2494

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.