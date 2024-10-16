Global Bicycle Tire Market to Achieve USD 23,509.1 Million Milestone by 2034 with an 8.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of bicycle tires are projected to reach USD 10,158.3 million in 2024, with the market expected to grow to USD 23,509.1 million by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the revenue from bicycle tire sales stood at USD 9,423.1 million, and the industry is predicted to experience a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.8% in 2024.



The global bicycle market has seen substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing health awareness, the demand for urban mobility solutions, and growing environmental concerns. Cycling has emerged as a preferred mode of transportation, particularly as local governments promote cycling-friendly infrastructure and policies to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Many are turning to bicycles to navigate traffic more efficiently. Additionally, the demand for electric bicycles is rising due to their convenience, speed, and ease of use.

However, the market faces challenges, particularly with fluctuating raw material prices. Despite these hurdles, steady growth is anticipated for the bicycle tire market. Beyond fitness, cycling has also become a popular recreational activity, spurring demand for various bicycle types designed for specific terrains. The development of high-quality gears and lightweight materials is driving innovation in bicycle design, making cycling more accessible and enjoyable for users across different landscapes.

Understanding the Bicycle Tire Market

The bicycle tire market has been experiencing notable growth, driven by several key factors such as increasing health consciousness, the growing demand for sustainable urban transportation, and heightened environmental awareness. Bicycles are gaining popularity as a preferred mode of transport, with local governments actively promoting cycling-friendly infrastructure to reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions. The rise in the use of electric bicycles, due to their convenience and ease of use, has further fueled demand in the market. Additionally, cycling is not only valued for fitness but also for recreation, which has expanded the need for different bicycle types suited to various terrains. Innovations in bicycle design, such as the use of lightweight materials and advanced gears, are making cycling more accessible and enjoyable. However, the market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs, though steady growth is expected despite these hurdles.

Market Values of Bicycle Tire by Region

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Brazil 9.2% India 7.6% The USA 7.7% Germany 5.5% China 7.2%

Prominent Drivers of the Bicycle Tire Market

Rising Health Consciousness : Increasing awareness of fitness and the health benefits of cycling is driving demand for bicycles and their components, including tires.

: Increasing awareness of fitness and the health benefits of cycling is driving demand for bicycles and their components, including tires. Urban Mobility Solutions : Bicycles are seen as a solution to urban mobility challenges, offering a quick and efficient way to navigate traffic congestion in cities.

: Bicycles are seen as a solution to urban mobility challenges, offering a quick and efficient way to navigate traffic congestion in cities. Environmental Concerns : Growing focus on reducing carbon emissions has led to the promotion of cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

: Growing focus on reducing carbon emissions has led to the promotion of cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transportation. Government Support : Local authorities and governments are encouraging cycling through the development of cycling-friendly infrastructure and policies.

: Local authorities and governments are encouraging cycling through the development of cycling-friendly infrastructure and policies. Popularity of Electric Bicycles : The increasing demand for electric bicycles, due to their convenience and ease of use, has contributed to the growth of the bicycle tire market.

: The increasing demand for electric bicycles, due to their convenience and ease of use, has contributed to the growth of the bicycle tire market. Cycling for Recreation : Besides transportation, cycling has become popular for recreational purposes, further expanding the market for specialized tires for various terrains.

: Besides transportation, cycling has become popular for recreational purposes, further expanding the market for specialized tires for various terrains. Technological Innovations: Advances in bicycle design, including high-quality gears and lightweight materials, are boosting demand for durable and efficient bicycle tires.





“The bicycle tire market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising environmental awareness and the demand for urban mobility solutions. Increased interest in cycling for fitness, recreation, and eco-friendly transportation continues to fuel the market's expansion” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Challenges Faced by the Bicycle Tire Market:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices : Constant changes in the cost of raw materials, such as rubber and metals, affect the pricing and profitability of bicycle tires.

: Constant changes in the cost of raw materials, such as rubber and metals, affect the pricing and profitability of bicycle tires. Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain issues, including delays in manufacturing and transportation, can impact the timely availability of bicycle tires.

: Global supply chain issues, including delays in manufacturing and transportation, can impact the timely availability of bicycle tires. Competition from Other Modes of Transport : Increased popularity of other eco-friendly transport options, such as electric scooters, may slow down the growth of the bicycle tire market.

: Increased popularity of other eco-friendly transport options, such as electric scooters, may slow down the growth of the bicycle tire market. Varying Consumer Preferences : Diverse consumer needs, depending on the type of bicycle and terrain, make it challenging for manufacturers to cater to all market segments effectively.

: Diverse consumer needs, depending on the type of bicycle and terrain, make it challenging for manufacturers to cater to all market segments effectively. Limited Cycling Infrastructure in Some Regions : In areas where cycling infrastructure is underdeveloped, the adoption of bicycles and demand for tires can be slower.

: In areas where cycling infrastructure is underdeveloped, the adoption of bicycles and demand for tires can be slower. Environmental Regulations: Compliance with strict environmental regulations in the production of rubber and tire components may increase operational costs for manufacturers.





Key Players

Continental AG

Pirelli Tyre S.p.A.

Kenda Tires

Michelin

Krypton Group

RALSON Tires

Hutchinson

Camel Industries Co., Ltd.

CST. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (Cheng Shin Tire)

Inoue Rubber Co., Inc.

Zhongce Rubber Group Company

THAI SIN RUBBER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Deestone Corporation Limited

Vittoria S.p.A.

TUFO

Sinochem Holdings

BETRON VIETNAM CO., LTD

INNOVA TIRE

WTB (Wilderness Trail Bikes)

ONZA Tires

Regional Analysis of the Bicycle Tire Market

North America : The demand for bicycle tires in North America is growing, spurred by the rising health consciousness and increased investment in cycling infrastructure. Urban areas in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly adopting bicycles for commuting, alongside a boost in recreational cycling activities.

: The demand for bicycle tires in North America is growing, spurred by the rising health consciousness and increased investment in cycling infrastructure. Urban areas in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly adopting bicycles for commuting, alongside a boost in recreational cycling activities. Europe : Europe is a major market for bicycle tires, driven by strong governmental initiatives promoting cycling to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark lead in cycling infrastructure, while the growing popularity of e-bikes further supports tire demand.

: Europe is a major market for bicycle tires, driven by strong governmental initiatives promoting cycling to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark lead in cycling infrastructure, while the growing popularity of e-bikes further supports tire demand. Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth due to rapid urbanization, the affordability of bicycles, and a rising middle-class population. Countries like China and India are major contributors, where bicycles are still a primary mode of transportation. The increase in electric bicycles also presents a growing market for tires in this region.

: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth due to rapid urbanization, the affordability of bicycles, and a rising middle-class population. Countries like China and India are major contributors, where bicycles are still a primary mode of transportation. The increase in electric bicycles also presents a growing market for tires in this region. Latin America : The market in Latin America is growing, with countries like Brazil and Argentina witnessing a rise in bicycle usage as governments focus on sustainable urban mobility and fitness trends. However, the lack of sufficient cycling infrastructure remains a challenge.

: The market in Latin America is growing, with countries like Brazil and Argentina witnessing a rise in bicycle usage as governments focus on sustainable urban mobility and fitness trends. However, the lack of sufficient cycling infrastructure remains a challenge. sssssMiddle East & Africa: The market in these regions is still in the developmental stage. However, an increasing focus on fitness, coupled with investments in recreational and sporting activities, is expected to support the growth of the bicycle tire market in the coming years.





Key Segmentations

By Bicycle Type:

The bicycle type segment is categorized into Mountain, Hybrid, Electric, Comfort, Youth, Cruiser, and Road.

By Tire Type:

The tire type segment is classified into Tube Tire (Up to 12 inch, 12-22 inch and above 22 inch), Tubeless tire (Up to 12 inch, 12-22 inch and above 22 inch), and Solid Tire (Up to 12 inch, 12-22 inch and above 22 inch).

By Sales Channel:

The sales channel segment is categorized into OEM and Aftermarket.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der weltweite Umsatz mit Fahrradreifen wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 10.158,3 Millionen USD erreichen, wobei der Markt bis 2034 voraussichtlich auf 23.509,1 Millionen USD wachsen wird. Dies entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8,8 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034. Im Jahr 2023 beliefen sich die Einnahmen aus dem Verkauf von Fahrradreifen auf 9.423,1 Millionen USD, und für die Branche wird für 2024 ein jährliches Wachstum (YoY) von 7,8 % prognostiziert.

Der globale Fahrradmarkt hat in den letzten Jahren ein beträchtliches Wachstum erlebt, das auf ein steigendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein, die Nachfrage nach urbanen Mobilitätslösungen und wachsende Umweltbedenken zurückzuführen ist. Das Fahrrad hat sich als bevorzugtes Transportmittel herauskristallisiert, insbesondere da lokale Regierungen fahrradfreundliche Infrastruktur und Maßnahmen zur Reduzierung von Verkehrsstaus und CO2-Emissionen fördern. Viele Menschen steigen auf das Fahrrad um, um den Verkehr effizienter zu bewältigen. Darüber hinaus steigt die Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrrädern aufgrund ihrer Bequemlichkeit, Geschwindigkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit.

Der Markt steht jedoch vor Herausforderungen, insbesondere angesichts schwankender Rohstoffpreise. Trotz dieser Hürden wird für den Fahrradreifenmarkt ein stetiges Wachstum erwartet. Über Fitness hinaus ist Radfahren auch zu einer beliebten Freizeitbeschäftigung geworden, was die Nachfrage nach verschiedenen Fahrradtypen ankurbelt, die für bestimmtes Gelände konzipiert sind. Die Entwicklung hochwertiger Gänge und leichter Materialien treibt Innovationen im Fahrraddesign voran und macht das Radfahren für Benutzer in verschiedenen Landschaften zugänglicher und angenehmer.

Den Fahrradreifenmarkt verstehen

Der Markt für Fahrradreifen verzeichnet ein bemerkenswertes Wachstum, das von mehreren Schlüsselfaktoren angetrieben wird, wie etwa dem zunehmenden Gesundheitsbewusstsein, der wachsenden Nachfrage nach nachhaltigem Stadtverkehr und einem gesteigerten Umweltbewusstsein. Fahrräder werden als bevorzugtes Transportmittel immer beliebter, wobei lokale Regierungen aktiv fahrradfreundliche Infrastrukturen fördern, um Verkehrsstaus zu reduzieren und den CO2-Ausstoß zu senken. Der Anstieg der Nutzung von Elektrofahrrädern aufgrund ihrer Bequemlichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit hat die Nachfrage auf dem Markt weiter angekurbelt. Darüber hinaus wird Radfahren nicht nur als Fitness-, sondern auch als Freizeitbeschäftigung geschätzt, was den Bedarf an verschiedenen Fahrradtypen erhöht hat, die für verschiedenes Gelände geeignet sind. Innovationen im Fahrraddesign, wie etwa die Verwendung von Leichtbaumaterialien und fortschrittlichen Gängen, machen das Radfahren zugänglicher und angenehmer. Der Markt steht jedoch vor Herausforderungen aufgrund schwankender Rohstoffkosten, obwohl trotz dieser Hürden ein stetiges Wachstum erwartet wird.

Marktwerte von Fahrradreifen nach Region

Länder Wert CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Brasilien 9,2 % Indien 7,6 % Die USA 7,7 % Deutschland 5,5 % China 7,2 %



Prominente Treiber des Fahrradreifenmarktes

Steigendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein : Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Fitness und die gesundheitlichen Vorteile des Radfahrens treibt die Nachfrage nach Fahrrädern und deren Komponenten, einschließlich Reifen.

: Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Fitness und die gesundheitlichen Vorteile des Radfahrens treibt die Nachfrage nach Fahrrädern und deren Komponenten, einschließlich Reifen. Lösungen für die städtische Mobilität : Fahrräder gelten als Lösung für die Herausforderungen der städtischen Mobilität, da sie eine schnelle und effiziente Möglichkeit bieten, den Verkehrsstau in Städten zu umgehen.

: Fahrräder gelten als Lösung für die Herausforderungen der städtischen Mobilität, da sie eine schnelle und effiziente Möglichkeit bieten, den Verkehrsstau in Städten zu umgehen. Umweltbelange : Die zunehmende Konzentration auf die Reduzierung der Kohlendioxidemissionen hat zur Förderung des Radfahrens als umweltfreundliches Transportmittel geführt.

: Die zunehmende Konzentration auf die Reduzierung der Kohlendioxidemissionen hat zur Förderung des Radfahrens als umweltfreundliches Transportmittel geführt. Staatliche Unterstützung : Lokale Behörden und Regierungen fördern das Radfahren durch die Entwicklung fahrradfreundlicher Infrastruktur und Richtlinien.

: Lokale Behörden und Regierungen fördern das Radfahren durch die Entwicklung fahrradfreundlicher Infrastruktur und Richtlinien. Beliebtheit von Elektrofahrrädern : Die steigende Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrrädern aufgrund ihrer Bequemlichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit hat zum Wachstum des Fahrradreifenmarktes beigetragen.

: Die steigende Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrrädern aufgrund ihrer Bequemlichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit hat zum Wachstum des Fahrradreifenmarktes beigetragen. Radfahren als Freizeitbeschäftigung : Neben der Fortbewegung ist das Radfahren auch als Freizeitbeschäftigung beliebt geworden, was den Markt für Spezialreifen für verschiedenes Gelände weiter wachsen lässt.

: Neben der Fortbewegung ist das Radfahren auch als Freizeitbeschäftigung beliebt geworden, was den Markt für Spezialreifen für verschiedenes Gelände weiter wachsen lässt. Technologische Innovationen : Fortschritte im Fahrraddesign, einschließlich hochwertiger Gänge und leichter Materialien, steigern die Nachfrage nach langlebigen und effizienten Fahrradreifen.





Herausforderungen für den Fahrradreifenmarkt :

Schwankende Rohstoffpreise : Ständige Änderungen der Rohstoffkosten wie Gummi und Metalle wirken sich auf die Preisgestaltung und Rentabilität von Fahrradreifen aus.

: Ständige Änderungen der Rohstoffkosten wie Gummi und Metalle wirken sich auf die Preisgestaltung und Rentabilität von Fahrradreifen aus. Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette : Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, darunter Verzögerungen bei der Herstellung und beim Transport, können die rechtzeitige Verfügbarkeit von Fahrradreifen beeinträchtigen.

: Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, darunter Verzögerungen bei der Herstellung und beim Transport, können die rechtzeitige Verfügbarkeit von Fahrradreifen beeinträchtigen. Konkurrenz durch andere Transportmittel : Die zunehmende Beliebtheit anderer umweltfreundlicher Transportmöglichkeiten wie Elektroroller könnte das Wachstum des Fahrradreifenmarktes verlangsamen.

: Die zunehmende Beliebtheit anderer umweltfreundlicher Transportmöglichkeiten wie Elektroroller könnte das Wachstum des Fahrradreifenmarktes verlangsamen. Unterschiedliche Verbraucherpräferenzen : Unterschiedliche Verbraucherbedürfnisse, je nach Fahrradtyp und Gelände, machen es für die Hersteller schwierig, alle Marktsegmente effektiv zu bedienen.

: Unterschiedliche Verbraucherbedürfnisse, je nach Fahrradtyp und Gelände, machen es für die Hersteller schwierig, alle Marktsegmente effektiv zu bedienen. Begrenzte Fahrradinfrastruktur in einigen Regionen : In Gebieten mit unterentwickelter Fahrradinfrastruktur kann die Akzeptanz von Fahrrädern und die Nachfrage nach Reifen langsamer vorangehen.

: In Gebieten mit unterentwickelter Fahrradinfrastruktur kann die Akzeptanz von Fahrrädern und die Nachfrage nach Reifen langsamer vorangehen. Umweltschutzbestimmungen : Die Einhaltung strenger Umweltschutzbestimmungen bei der Herstellung von Gummi- und Reifenkomponenten kann die Betriebskosten der Hersteller erhöhen.

Schlüsselspieler

Continental AG

Pirelli Tyre SpA

Kenda Reifen

Michelin

Krypton-Gruppe

RALSON-Reifen

Hutchinson

Camel Industries Co., Ltd.

CST. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (Cheng Shin Reifen)

Inoue Rubber Co., Inc.

Zhongce Rubber Group Unternehmen

THAI SIN RUBBER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Deestone Corporation Limited

Vittoria SpA

TUFO

Sinochem Holdings

BETRON VIETNAM CO., LTD

INNOVA-REIFEN

WTB (Wilderness Trail Bikes)

ONZA-Reifen

Schlüsselsegmentierung

Nach Fahrradtyp:

Das Fahrradtypsegment wird in die Kategorien Mountain, Hybrid, Elektro, Komfort, Jugend, Cruiser und Straße unterteilt.

Nach Reifentyp:

Das Reifentypsegment wird in Schlauchreifen (bis 12 Zoll, 12–22 Zoll und über 22 Zoll), Schlauchlosreifen (bis 12 Zoll, 12–22 Zoll und über 22 Zoll) und Vollreifen (bis 12 Zoll, 12–22 Zoll und über 22 Zoll) unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Das Vertriebskanalsegment wird in OEM und Aftermarket unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Zu den in der Studie berücksichtigten Regionen gehören Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und der Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

