Medtech Sector R&D Investment Analysis 2024 - Artificial Intelligence Integration and Medical Devices Miniaturization to Drive Transformational Growth

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, medical technology (medtech) registered significant investment in R&D. However, the investment trend declined post-pandemic but is gradually picking up momentum. Top medtech companies invest about 7% to 8% of their total revenues toward the R&D of novel products or to enhance existing products. The key sources for medtech R&D investments are corporate budgets, venture capital and private equity firms, government grants, public funding, and partnerships and collaborations.



This research on medtech R&D investment covers growth drivers and restraints; analysis of M&A deals, including the top deals in 2022; regional analysis; analysis of external factors impacting medtech R&D investment; predictions for the next decade; and key growth opportunities for companies.



The study focuses on cardiology and neurology as two top therapy areas covering key technological trends involved with significant R&D investments, including recent ones, and major M&A activities.



Investments in cardiology are focused on advanced AI-based diagnostic tools, implant miniaturization, remote patient monitoring, and minimally invasive techniques for surgery. Investments in neurology are focused on innovation in neuromodulation devices, implants, and wearable monitoring devices.



Key Questions Answered in the Analysis:

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for medtech R&D investment?

What are the key technological trends for medtech R&D investment for cardiology and neurology?

What are the key R&D investment activities in cardiology and neurology?

What are the key M&A activities in cardiology and neurology?

What does the analysis of the top 5 M&A deals in 2022 reveal?

What does the regional analysis for medtech R&D investment reveal?

What external factors impact medtech R&D investments?

What are the predictions for medtech R&D investment during the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities for market participants?

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on R&D Investment in the Medtech Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Medtech R&D Investments and Key Goals

Sources of Medtech R&D Investment

R&D Spending by Top 4 Medical Devices Companies in 2023

Segmentation by Therapy Areas*

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Segment Analysis: Cardiology

Major Technological Trends in R&D Investments for Medtech: Cardiology

Key R&D Investments in Medtech: Cardiology (2024)

Key R&D Investments in Medtech: Cardiology (2023)

Key M&A Activities in Medtech: Cardiology (2024)

Segment Analysis: Neurology

Major Technological Trends in R&D Investments for Medtech: Neurology

Key R&D Investments in Medtech: Neurology (2024)

Key R&D Investments in Medtech: Neurology (2023)

Key M&A Activities in Medtech: Neurology

Market Analysis

Value of M&A Deals in Medical Technology

Top 5 M&A Deals of 2022

Regional Analysis

Impact of External Factors on Medtech R&D Investments

Predictions for the Next Decade

Growth Opportunity Universe in Medtech R&D

Growth Opportunity 1: R&D Investment in Developing Countries

Growth Opportunity 2: Minimally Invasive Products and AI Integration

Growth Opportunity 3: Continuous Patient Monitoring Solutions

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

