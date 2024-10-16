Ensemble Named a Leader in Everest Group’s RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the partner of choice for end-to-end revenue cycle management for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. According to the assessment, Ensemble is the highest-designated leader for market impact reflecting not only the strength of its vision, expertise and approach to technology, but the unmatched value delivered at scale to a rapidly growing and highly satisfied client base.

“This latest recognition validates our commitment to client satisfaction, delivering a frictionless revenue cycle and providing significant value for leading healthcare systems across the country,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “The healthcare revenue cycle is growing increasingly more complex due to changing regulations, reimbursement requirements and rapid shifts in payer policy. We are proud to be recognized as a leader for our excellence in improving financial outcomes and patient experiences so providers can hyper-focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients and communities.”

According to Everest Group, Ensemble’s strengths include value delivered, vision and strategy, innovation and investments and scope of services offered. Healthcare providers referenced in the assessment highlighted Ensemble’s structure, attention to detail and high-quality operational performance.

"Escalating denial rates, rising administrative burdens and severe talent shortages are heightening challenges for healthcare providers. This is driving increased demand for certified coders skilled in complex coding, and for strategic partners offering end-to-end RCM services, providing comprehensive solutions from patient intake to accounts receivable," said Lloyd Fernandes, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Ensemble stands out as an end-to-end RCM service provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to its clients. Its service capability is further bolstered by a 100% certified coding team skilled in specialties such as cardiology, radiology and pediatrics. These capabilities enable Ensemble to deliver the expertise and efficiency needed to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape, earning its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

Ensemble manages $35 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

“This latest recognition is a testament to the dedication of our Ensemble leaders and associates and substantiates the critical role we’re playing in helping our clients provide a better healthcare experience for their patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our success is our people’s success, and we’re honored to again be named the best in ensuring consistent financial performance for providers.”

Ensemble has been repeatedly ranked number one by various industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale:

Best in KLAS for full revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022, 2024)

Black Book Research’s Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2024)

22 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle on behalf of clients (2019-2024)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020, 2022)

Energage Top Workplaces USA (2022-2024)

Fortune Media Best Workplaces in Healthcare (2024)

Monster Top Workplace for Remote Work (2024)

Great Place to Work certified (2023-2024)

Ensemble is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 11,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.



