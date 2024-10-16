Satellite IoT Communications Research Report 2024 with Strategy Review of 40 Operators: Subscribers to Reach 26.7 Million in 2028 - Maritime, Asset Tracking, and Energy Sectors Drive Demand

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Satellite IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. The global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 5.1 million in 2023. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.2 percent to reach 26.7 million units in 2028. Satellite IoT connectivity revenues are at the same time forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8 percent from € 302.9 million in 2023 to approximately € 1.35 billion in 2028. Meanwhile the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to € 4.20 by 2028.

Only about 10 percent of the Earth's surface has access to terrestrial connectivity services which leaves a massive opportunity for satellite IoT communications. Satellite connectivity provides a complement to terrestrial cellular and non-cellular networks in remote locations, especially useful for applications in agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction and governments. Both incumbent satellite operators and more than two dozen new initiatives are now betting on the IoT connectivity market. This study covers a total of 40 satellite IoT operators. Only 17 of these offer commercial satellite IoT connectivity services today.

Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar are the largest satellite IoT network operators. Iridium grew its subscriber base by 17 percent in the last year and reached the number one spot serving 1.8 million subscribers.

Who should read this report?

The Satellite IoT Communications Market is the foremost source of information about the emerging satellite IoT connectivity market. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, satellite operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the satellite IoT communications ecosystem.

Reviews of the strategies of 40 satellite IoT operators.

Perspectives on the impact of the new LEO nano satellite constellations.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Reviews of operator market shares and competitive dynamics.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028.

This report answers the following questions:

Which IoT applications are most relevant for satellite connectivity?

What are the latest developments in the satellite IoT communications market?

How will the emerging LEO nanosatellite constellations affect the market?

What are the market shares for the leading satellite IoT operators?

What are the regional developments in North America, Europe, China and ROW?

How is the competitive landscape of satellite IoT operators evolving?

How will the global satellite IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Satellite Networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 Introduction to satellite IoT technologies

1.1.1 Traditional GEO constellations

1.1.2 The new age of large LEO constellations

1.2 Satellite IoT constellations

1.2.1 Satellite orbit types

1.2.2 Space junk challenges

1.2.3 Frequency bands

1.2.4 Latency

1.2.5 Coverage and capacity

1.2.6 Protocol choices and standards

1.3 Investments and M&As in the satellite IoT industry

1.4 Use cases for satellite IoT

1.5 Business models and project strategies

1.6 Launch services

1.7 Satellite design and manufacturing

1.8 Satellite IoT modules and terminals

1.9 Satellite IoT connectivity pricing examples

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The incumbent satellite IoT operators

2.1.2 The new space race boosted by numerous new LEO constellations

2.1.3 Hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity initiatives on the rise

2.1.4 Some constellation projects have been discontinued

2.1.5 Satellite IoT subscriber forecasts

2.1.6 Satellite operator market shares

2.2 Regional trends

2.2.1 Europe

2.2.2 North America

2.2.3 China

2.2.4 Rest of World

2.3 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 European satellite operators

3.1.1 Apogeo Space

3.1.2 Astrocast

3.1.3 EchoStar Mobile

3.1.4 Eutelsat Group

3.1.5 Fossa Systems

3.1.6 Kineis

3.1.7 Lacuna Space

3.1.8 OQ Technology

3.1.9 Sateliot

3.2 North American satellite operators

3.2.1 Amazon

3.2.2 AST SpaceMobile

3.2.3 eSAT Global

3.2.4 E-Space

3.2.5 Globalstar

3.2.6 Hubble Network

3.2.7 Ingenu

3.2.8 Iridium

3.2.9 Kepler Communications

3.2.10 Ligado Networks

3.2.11 Lynk

3.2.12 Omnispace

3.2.13 Orbcomm

3.2.14 Skylo

3.2.15 Starlink (SpaceX)

3.2.16 Swarm Technologies

3.2.17 Telesat

3.2.18 Totum

3.2.19 Viasat (Inmarsat)

3.3 Chinese satellite operators

3.3.1 CASC and CASIC

3.3.2 Commsat

3.3.3 Galaxy Space

3.3.4 Geespace (Geely)

3.3.5 Guodian Tech

3.3.6 Head Aerospace

3.4 Rest of World satellite operators

3.4.1 hiSky

3.4.2 Innova Space

3.4.3 Myriota

3.4.4 Roscosmos

3.4.5 Sky and Space Company

3.4.6 Thuraya

Key Figures

The main satellite orbits

Orbiting objects

Satellite frequency bands

Latency for satellite networks

Latest funding rounds for satellite IoT operators (2019-2024)

M&As in the satellite IoT connectivity industry (2019-2024)

Announced satellite IoT partnerships

Satellite IoT subscriber forecast, by region (World 2022-2028)

Satellite IoT subscriber forecast, by vertical (World 2022-2028)

Satellite IoT connectivity revenue forecast (World 2022-2028)

Satellite network operators by IoT subscriber base (Q4-2023)

Satellite operators in Europe

Satellite operators in North America

The AFNIO constellation by Ingenu

Doppler Multichannel Spread Spectrum (DMSS) by Totum

Satellite operators in China

Satellite operators in Rest of World

